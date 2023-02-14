Dozens of Cats Rescued From Home in One of Ohio's 'Worst Hoarding Cases'

Dozens of cats have been rescued from an Ohio home that animal-shelter employees dubbed an example of "one of the worst hoarding cases" they had seen.

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County (AWLTC), based just north of Youngstown, said its agents executed a search warrant at a home on E. Broadway Avenue in Girard on Friday, February 10.

Officers had been to the home before and removed 76 cats from the property. Agents learned that 13 more had been brought into the home since they first went there.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), some 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. shelters every year. It added that, of those, 3.2 million are cats and another 3.1 million, dogs.

It stated: "Approximately 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year (2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats)."

The ASPCA estimates that 85.8 million cats are owned in the U.S. and that 35 percent of all homes in the country own at least one feline.

An AWLTC Facebook post shared the same day read: "This case is one of the worst hoarding cases we have ever seen."

It added: "Angry that the three adult owners residing in this house had the audacity to bring more animals into this home and cause more suffering.

"Our officers were physically ill, dizzy, and coughing from the overwhelming smell of cat urine and feces while the owners continue to reside in the home full-time without heat or electricity.

"The Trumbull County Health Department has been notified, as well as Children Protective Services due to a minor residing in the home."

Photos show feces spread throughout the home, as well as kittens and cats living in filthy conditions and a section of the home being submerged in filthy liquid.

AWLTC spokesperson Lorilyn Shandor later told Newsweek: "The cats are doing well at this time. We continue to monitor them for signs of upper respiratory [problems]. It is common for cats coming for conditions like these to break with upper respiratory when removed, as well as any other medical conditions.

"Some of them are very scared, and we are giving them time to adjust to their new environment before any additional steps are taken," Shandor added.

"The others will be scheduled for their spay or neuter surgeries and be placed up for adoption in the coming week."

AWLTC intends to bring a first case through the court system in the hope it will lead to the homeowners being banned from owning animals.