Read Dr. Dre's Cease and Desist Letter to Marjorie Taylor Greene in Full

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene landed herself in an unlikely war of words with rap legend Dr. Dre on Monday, when he sent her a cease and desist letter for using one of his tracks in a video shared on social media.

Hip-hop producer Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, successfully forced Twitter to pull down Greene's "hype video" after the controversial congresswoman used his 1999 hit "Still D.R.E." without permission.

The video, which was online for several hours on Monday, depicted Greene preparing for last week's grueling series of votes on the speaker of the house with Dre's enduringly popular song playing in the background.

After attracting 4.2 million views on Twitter—and the mockery of hundreds of left-leaning platform users—the video was removed "in response to a copyright claim by the owner" of the music used in the video: Dre himself.

"I don't license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one," multimillionaire rapper and entrepreneur Dre said in a statement.

Firing back at the veteran musician, a spokesperson for Greene released a statement on her behalf that read: "While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs."

Before the video was pulled from social media, Dre's attorney, Howard King, issued a cease and desist letter to Greene, demanding that she comply with demands to remove his music from her platform.

Dr. Dre's Letter to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Dear Ms. Taylor Greene:

We write you on behalf of our client, Andre Young p/k/a Dr. Dre, composer and performer of the hit song 'Still D.R.E.' You are wrongfully exploiting this work through the various social media outlets to promote your divisive and hateful political agenda.

Andre Young is the owner of the copyright in 'Still D.R.E.,' with the exclusive right to exploit same. Mr. Young has not, and will never, grant you permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music. The use of 'Still D.R.E.' without permission constitutes copyright infringement in violation of 14 U.S.C. § 501.

One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It's possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on. We're writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been locked out of her Twitter account and her new video has been removed after Dr. Dre took legal action against her for using his music without permission.



His letter is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Vk12JSRByK — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 9, 2023

The United States Copyright Act says a lot of things, but one of the things it says is that you can't use someone else's song for your political campaign promotions unless you get permission from the owner of the copyright in the song, a step you failed to take.

Demand is hereby made that you cease and desist from any further unauthorized use of Andre Young's music.

This letter shall constitute formal notice to you of the matters set forth herein. Accordingly, please provide me with written confirmation that you have complied with these demands before January 11, 2023 by 5:00 pm EST.

Nothing contained herein shall be deemed an admission of any fact of a waiver of any rights.