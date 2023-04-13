Dr. Jane Goodall Reveals What the Planet Needs To Fix 'Horrible Mess'

Dr. Jane Goodall will continue to call for "action" for as long as she can to fix the "horrible mess" our planet is in.

Even at the age of 89, the world famous primatologist and climate change activist is continuing her mission to save the world and inspire the next generation.

A new Apple TV+ series Jane forms part of that plan, aiming to teach kids about what needs to be done. The live-action series sees 9-year-old Jane use her powerful imagination to take her best friends David and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals around the world.

Ahead of the launch of Jane on April 14, Goodall sat down with Newsweek to discuss the show, the state of the world, and the work she's doing to save it.

Dr. Jane Goodall is pictured at a chimp rescue center in Entebbe, Uganda, on June 9, 2018. The British primatologist is the inspiration for the new Apple TV+ kids show "Jane." Sumy Sadurni/AFP via Getty Images

"Take action. Feel better"

For those who are unfamiliar with Goodall's work, she's considered one of the world's foremost experts on chimpanzees, having studied them for more than 60 years. She established the Jane Goodall Institute, the global youth program Roots & Shoots, and travels the globe giving lectures about the world and her experiences.

In between those travels, which this month alone will take her from Doha to Florida, via Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Madison, Miami and Tulsa, Goodall spared some time to speak to Newsweek from New York.

"If I wasn't making a difference, I promise you I'd give up because this is exhausting," Goodall told Newsweek when detailing the work she's doing in April.

She often focuses on spreading the message of preservation to a younger generation, but adults need to hear it too.

"The message is more or less the same [for kids and adults]," Goodall said. "My lectures are mainly to adults, but quite small children are brought along, and it seems to work."

The message here is take action. If you take action, you will feel better. Dr. Jane Goodall

"We're surrounded by doom and gloom, and when children come to my lectures, I talk about the doom and gloom. But if we don't lose hope, and if we take action, there's still a window of time for turning, or slowing down climate change, and slowing down loss of biodiversity and teaching them about the things we can do to make a better world."

The character of Jane in the Apple TV+ series Jane is inspired by the work of Goodall, and quotes her message: "Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved."

The mission of Jane, the TV show, is to inform a young generation about a serious issue, while still entertaining them.

This combined image shows Ava Louise Murchison, Mason Blomberg and Greybeard the chimp in the new Apple TV+ show "Jane." Apple TV+

"It's also a way that gives them hope, like, 'we can do something about it.' And I think that's the most important message." Goodall continued. "As children get to learn about the horrible mess that we've left them with, you know, many, many young people are getting depressed and giving up. So the message here is take action. If you take action, you will feel better."

"Of course, it's a circular thing. Because if you don't have hope, then you won't take action. So programs don't exactly force young people to take action, but encourage them to want to take action. Then, gradually, they realize that the more they take action, the more they make a difference, and the more hope they have."

Goodall's "burden"

The octogenarian began her career as a naturalist, and says the "best days" of her life were spent in the rain forest. She credits the Understanding Chimpanzees conference in Chicago in 1986 as setting her on the path of environmentalism.

The conference made her realize "the speed with which forests were being destroyed across Africa" and the "fact that chimpanzee numbers were declining everywhere."

"I went to that conference as a scientist, and I left as an activist, I just had to try and do something about it. I didn't know what," Goodall said.

This combined image shows Jane Goodall in September 1974, left, and speaking at the 2022 LA3C Festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park on December 10, 2022, right. Goodall will continue to call for "action" for as long as she can to fix the "horrible mess" our planet is in. Fotos International / Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Over decades Goodall has been rewarded with personal accolades such as honorary titles, awards, tributes, dedicated documentaries and even a damehood. Naturally, she started to inspire people along the way.

"Well, the realization that I was inspiring people came gradually, because I never sort of thought about that," she said with a slight chuckle. "But then more and more people came and said, 'after hearing you speak' or 'reading your books, I promise you, I'll do my bit' and, 'I had given up, but now you've given me hope.'

British anthropologist and primatologist Jane Goodall holds a baby monkey during her visit to a primate rescue and rehabilitation center in Peñaflor, near Santiago, Chile, on November 23, 2013. Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

"Once I realized that, the burden on me became greater. I just have to not do less as I get older, which people are always urging me to do, but I have to do more, because I don't know how many more years I have left."

Changes from the top

Goodall's intention is to change the hearts and minds of people of all ages, and admits she can't help but be energized when she steps into an auditorium with thousands giving her a standing ovation.

Her goal is to encourage people into taking action, rather than bullying them into it. She's encountered people of all ages who've been inspired to change, but a recent example really hit home for her.

"You've got to reach for the heart, and you can back it up with information for the head," she said. "Recently, the CEO of a huge international company told me that for eight years he'd been struggling to get all of his operation [to be] ethical in the country where the goods came from, in the supply chain, and in the offices around the world, and the way he treats his customers.

"He said he's changed for three reasons: One, seeing the writing on the wall. Using up natural resources too fast for nature to replenish. Two, consumer pressure, people becoming aware, not wanting to buy products that have been made by harming the environment, cruel to animals, unfair wages, etc. And finally, what tipped the balance for him, he said, his little 8-year-old girl came home from school, and said: 'Daddy, they tell me that what you're doing is hurting the planet. That's not true is it, daddy? Because it's my planet.'"

Goodall pointed out that young people are helping to change the minds of their parents, grandparents, teachers and friends.

"So that's why I hope this series, Jane will enable us to grow Roots & Shoots you know, since if you aim for the stars with your wishes, you might reach the moon."

Young actors Ava Louise Murchison, center, and Mason Blomberg, right, star as Jane Garcia and David, respectively, in the Apple TV+ series "Jane." Apple TV+

Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots is an education program for young people with branches in more than 60 countries across the globe.

All 10 episodes of Jane will be available to watch on Apple TV+ from Friday, April 14.