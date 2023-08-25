On August 28th, 1963, a seismic shift reverberated through the fight for social, racial, and economic justice in the United States. Thousands of Americans from diverse backgrounds converged on the nation's capital, united in solidarity. Workers with calloused hands, advocates with voices ablaze, and elected officials echoing the demands of their constituents, all gathered with a common aspiration: civil rights and economic opportunity for all, especially African Americans who had historically faced systemic exclusion.

As the day progressed, voices emerged from all corners of the struggle, demanding a government truly representative of, by, and for the people. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s prophetic resonance echoed across the Capitol grounds, resonating through the airwaves, stirring hearts, and reshaping minds. The overwhelming display of people power played a pivotal role in catalyzing the passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Dr. King's prophetic speech remains a memorable hallmark etched across our collective memory; still, the true weight of the March on Washington's legacy extends beyond his iconic words. It rests within the powerful unity it kindled among working families, labor unions, and advocates for social justice. A testament to the strength of solidarity, its power has resonated across time and now finds its resurgence through the renewed energy of labor organizing.

More than just a pivotal moment in history, the March on Washington was a clarion call for jobs and economic justice, two critical components that underpin a fair and just society. Our democracy and economy are inextricably linked; economic power is intertwined with political power. Policies that reflect this reality are essential to ensure individuals and their families can thrive.

While the public investments made during the COVID-19 pandemic provided temporary relief, systemic inequality continues to exacerbate the distance between countless individuals and the promise of opportunity. As Jeff Bezos embarks on cosmic journeys, Amazon's workers confront meager wages and challenging work conditions. Across various industries, the privileged few amass profits while working families bear the brunt of hardship.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Getty images

Today, workers are unapologetically asserting their right to a fair share, as the promise of jobs and freedom remains unfulfilled in America. A renewed labor movement is sweeping across the nation, its energy embodied in the resonating calls for good jobs and labor strikes. The Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild jointly strike for the first time in 63 years. Hotel workers in Southern California orchestrate coordinated work stoppages, while the Teamsters secure wage increases at UPS, averting a strike. The United Auto Workers teeter on the brink of their own labor movement.

To usher in an America where opportunity is equitable for all, we must embrace an economic democracy that enables people to shape the economic conditions that impact their lives. Economic democracy is not an abstract ideal; it's an imperative for dismantling power structures entrenched in racialized capitalism and economic inequality.

This pivotal juncture in our history demands a reimagining of America's future. The time for equitable access to essentials such as healthcare, broadband, childcare, and education is now. The pandemic illuminated these essentials as foundational components of a just society. Yet, marginalized communities nationwide grapple with barriers to these services, underscoring the urgency of redefining public goods and ensuring their equitable distribution.

We have also glimpsed the possibilities of robust public policy when applied for the people's benefit. During the pandemic, our government expanded unemployment insurance, the child tax credit, eviction moratoriums, healthcare access, and student loan relief. These measures require sustained investment, becoming standard practice rather than reserved for crisis situations.

The path ahead necessitates more than accessibility. Achieving true economic democracy demands a profound transformation, encouraging each individual with a voice in shaping society. A people-centered approach to governance must dismantle barriers that have historically excluded marginalized communities from equality and opportunity. This transformative journey leads us towards a society anchored in inclusivity and fairness—a society where we recognize each other's fight for liberation as our own.

Six decades after the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, our work remains unfinished. However, hope is not lost. We have the capacity to dismantle systems perpetuating inequality and establish a new societal framework that upholds the promise of jobs and freedom. As we commemorate this historic event, may we channel its energy to reshape our nation, cultivating a brighter future for generations to come.

In honor of our ancestors who struggled, sacrificed, rose up, and sat in, let us march united towards equity and justice, driven by shared purpose and bound by an unwavering commitment to a more promising America.

Taifa Smith Butler has over 20 years of experience as a leader in public policy and serves as president of Dēmos, a think-tank committed to a just and inclusive democracy and economy.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.