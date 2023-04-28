Draft Fans Think They Know What Will Levis' Girlfriend Said in Viral Video

As Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis sat awkwardly awaiting a call from the NFL during its 2023 draft, it was his girlfriend, Gia Duddy, who got fans speculating.

Levis was thought to be a shoo-in during the draft's first round. But despite being invited to the Kansas City, Missouri, event and sitting nervously all night in the green room with his loved ones, the 23-year-old was overlooked by all the teams. He now has to wait for the second round, in which he will be the highest-rated player.

As it was, another quarterback, the University of Alabama's Bryce Young, had the honor of being the first selected, with the Carolina Panthers hoping he will be the answer to their travails.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis waits in the backstage green room during the first round of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri. He was not chosen during the round. Getty Images

With Levis expected to go in the top five, he had to watch C.J. Stroud head to the Houston Texans and Anthony Richardson go to the Indianapolis Colts while his phone did not ring.

With the TV cameras revealing the uncomfortable night he was having, attention turned to what his girlfriend was saying.

A video of her speaking to someone off camera, which has gone viral with more than 1 million views, seemed to suggest that she was looking for the restroom. It was posted on Twitter with the caption: "I'm no expert in lip reading but seems like Will Levis girlfriend has to pee. #nfldraft"

Among those who replied were some who thought Duddy was disappointed with Levis after he failed to attain a first-round destination for his pro career and any dreams of big money were starting to recede.

One person tweeted in reply: "The look of a woman expecting a $40MM contract but getting $5MM instead."

Another wrote "Someone could have let her go. Spoiler alert her boy toy wasnt making the walk until today."

With three quarterbacks making up the first four picks in Round 1 of the draft, there has been speculation about why Levis was overlooked. ESPN's Chris Mortensen tweeted that because of an injury, Levis was still sitting in the green room undrafted at the end of the night.

Will Levis prepares to pass during the Wildcats' game against the Georgia Bulldogs on November 19, 2022. Getty Images

Mortensen wrote on Twitter: "Will Levis' left toe that caused him to miss two games last year was "problematic" for one team that considered him. Levis says the 'toe has healed' and good to go. Another team believes Levis could manage it but thought surgery would need discussion after season."

The Kentucky QB will now be the best available player on the board when Rounds 2 and 3 commence later on Friday. The final four rounds take place on Saturday.

