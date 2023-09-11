DraftKings Apologizes, Removes 9/11-Themed Parlay After Public Pushback

DraftKings Sportsbook has removed a 9/11-themed "Never Forget" promotional parlay from its platform amid significant pushback.

The parlay allowed users to bet on three New York teams—the Mets, Yankees and Jets—to win on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. It was available on the sportsbook for several hours and featured the tagline, "Bet these New York teams to win tonight on 9/11." The bet made its way to X, formerly Twitter, where several users posted screenshots and voiced their displeasure about the distasteful bet.

The promotion has since been taken down and DraftKings has apologized for the parlay.

"We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11," a DraftKings spokesperson said in a statement shared with Newsweek that has also been posted on social media. "We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected."

A DraftKings Sportsbook ad before an NHL game between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena on December 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Social Media Rips DraftKings for 9/11 Parlay

Not long after the bet surfaced on social media, DraftKings and CEO Jason Robins were subject to criticism for what many users saw as an insensitive promotion. Many users were stunned that the sportsbook used a tragedy as a way to promote its brand.

Parlays are a popular type of betting play consisting of multiple criteria that are all required for a bet to pay out. Sports bettors often stack the bets because of the increased payout.

DraftKings' parlay was built around the New York Mets beating the Arizona Diamondbacks, the New York Yankees beating the Boston Red Sox, and the New York Jets beating the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

According to The Action Network, which reports on news related to sports gambling, parlays are lucrative for sportsbooks, which profit more than 32 cents per dollar on parlays and see even higher margins for same-game parlays.

No way DraftKings did a “Never Forget 9/11” parlay 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gncovEETI7 — Chuck Goldberg (@chuckgoldberg) September 11, 2023

A number of sportsbooks compile pre-made parlay bets built around various themes to entice bettors.

In this case, many bettors thought DraftKings took things too far. One user said: "DraftKings with the latest reminder: you don't ever need to force your brand into a national tragedy for attention."

We may never see a Sportsbook be lower than this @notthefakeSVP #NeverForget using parlays on 9/11 narratives pic.twitter.com/tsERrNTpMA — HowTheProsDoIt (@HowTheProsDo) September 11, 2023

Earlier Monday, the Yankees, Jets and Giants were among New York's professional sports franchises that posted tributes to the thousands who died during the deadliest terror attack ever on U.S. soil.