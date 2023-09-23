DraftKings College Football Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Any Game

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors can take advantage of a new DraftKings college football promo for any of today's games. Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook will earn you a $200 bonus with a mere $5 wager on any matchup.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

As college football takes center stage, you will be able to earn a 40x return no matter what. Register via our links to unlock a DraftKings college football promo that comes with a $200 bonus.

Alabama will host Ole Miss in a clash of two Top-25 teams this afternoon. At the same time, Oregon will play host to the Colorado Buffaloes, who have taken the college football scene by storm. Plus, Ohio State and Notre Dame will go head-to-head in prime time. If you sign up with our DraftKings college football promo, you will receive a guaranteed 40x return on your first $5 wager.

Register for this DraftKings college football promo to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for any game today.

DraftKings College Football Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Any Game

There are a few legal online sportsbooks offering new user promos to prospective bettors. DraftKings Sportsbook's offer to new players is arguably the best one available. That's due in large part to the simplicity of the offer, as well as the guaranteed nature of the bonus. If you take a few minutes to sign up and bet $5+ on any college football game, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets to use on any other matchups this weekend.

All betting markets are available with this new user offer. That means you could bet $5 on Ole Miss to win or Utah to cover the spread. You could wager on Ohio State and Notre Dame to go over the total points line or Texas to win the first half. Win or lose, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets.

How to Unlock This DraftKings College Football Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook has made signing up for an account incredibly easy. Follow our step-by-step guide to get in on today's college football action:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for an account to activate this DraftKings college football promo
  2. Enter your name, address and date of birth to confirm your identity
  3. Provide your email address
  4. Create a password for your account
  5. Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  6. Make a $5+ first deposit
  7. Bet $5+ on a market in the college football game of your choice
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 23, 2023

Regardless of how your first bet settles, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) to your account. You can apply these bonus bets to the same game or as many as eight different matchups.

More Offers This Weekend

If you want to take advantage of even more ways to win with DraftKings, head to the promos section of the app. The Game of the Week 50% profit boost promo will give you a 50% profit boost token for the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game. There are also MLB offers, like the MLB Stepped Up SGP promo, which will give you a 20%-100% profit boost token for your same-game parlay wager.

Bet $5, get $200 worth of guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up for our DraftKings college football promo.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

