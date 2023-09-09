DraftKings College Football Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus

DraftKings college football promo code
This DraftKings college football promo code will unlock a bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer for prospective bettors to take advantage of. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

College football action resumes this weekend and there's a tremendous DraftKings college football promo code offer available to bettors in states where online sports betting is legal. Players who sign up with DraftKings will earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a $5+ wager on any game.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Saturday will feature quite a few interesting matchups, including a battle between Texas and Alabama. If you sign up for this DraftKings college football promo code offer through our links, you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what with a $5 wager.

Texas-Alabama stands out as a marquee matchup this weekend, but it's not the only game worth checking out. If you're new to DraftKings Sportsbook, you'll be able to turn a $5 bet on any game into $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you sign up for this DraftKings college football promo code offer. Pre-register with DraftKings Kentucky to secure $200 in bonus bets for launch day.

DraftKings College Football Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus

College football can be entirely unpredictable. The first full week saw a pair of big upsets as unranked teams like Colorado and Duke upset ranked squads TCU and Clemson, respectively. As such, it's even more valuable than ever to be able to lock-in a guaranteed bonus, which is exactly what DraftKings Sportsbook is bringing to the table.

If you wager $5 on a team like Tennessee to win at home against Austin Peay or Oregon to cover the spread on the road against Texas Tech, you will receive $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Those bonus bets can then be used on other college football games and more.

How to Sign Up With Our DraftKings College Football Promo Code Offer

Any bettor with interest in this bet $5, get $200 offer can get in on the action by completing our sign-up guide. Follow the steps below to lock-in eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) for this weekend's college football and NFL action:

DraftKings College Promo CodeBet $5, Get $200 No Matter What for Any College Football Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a new account to apply our DraftKings college football promo code
  2. Enter your name, address and date of birth into the required information fields
  3. Provide your email address and create a new password for your account
  4. Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, a credit card or PayPal
  5. Make a $5+ first deposit
  6. Wager $5+ on a betting market in the CFB game of your choice
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 9, 2023

In-App Promos for Football

DraftKings typically drops a special in-app promo or two ahead of the opening kickoff of college football action. There are also three offers available for this weekend's NFL action. This includes the Sunday up 7 early win promo and the MNF up 7 early win offer. With these promos, if you place a money line wager on any team to win after opting in, you will receive an early payout of your wager if your team goes up by 7+ points at any point in the game.

There's also the NFL Week 1 no sweat promo, which will issue tokens to use on one Sunday NFL game and Monday Night Football. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets to use on other games in the app.

Register for this DraftKings college football promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC