As football fans prepare for this weekend's action, there is a DraftKings college football promo code offer available to all new users. If you sign up with DraftKings, you will earn $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager on any matchup no matter what.

New users who register via our links will instantly apply our DraftKings college football promo code. This will unlock the bet $5, get $200 bonus bet offer for any game.

Before you decide which game to bet on this weekend, it's important to note that all college football games and betting markets qualify. That means you could bet $5 on Kansas State to beat Missouri or Alabama to cover the spread against South Florida. No matter how your bet settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings College Football Promo Code: Get $200 on Any Weekend Matchup

You can go a ton of different ways with this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. Since the bonus is guaranteed to convey, you can either play it simple with a straight bet on any team to win or choose a betting market with longer odds. This could earn you a larger cash profit with a win.

Realistically, it's smart to wager on an early Saturday game. That's because you'll receive the bonus bets after your initial wager processes. As such, you can bet on a game like Penn State-Illinois and earn $200 in bonus bets for use on other games taking place in college football on Saturday.

Register With Our DraftKings College Football Promo Code

Any bettor who wants to take advantage of this DraftKings Sportsbook offer will need to sign up via the links on this page. Follow the steps below to activate the promo:

DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for Any College Football Game Sign-Up Process Register for a new account Enter the necessary personal information to confirm your identity, including your name, address and date of birth Provide your email address and create a new password for your account Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal Make a deposit of $5 or more to unlock the promo Wager $5+ on a betting market in the college football game of your choice States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 15, 2023

DraftKings will add $200 in bonus bets to your account win or lose. This will hit your account as eight separate bonus bets that you can use on different games.

CFB Promos This Weekend

After taking advantage of the bet $5, get $200 bonus offer, you can access additional promos. This includes a pair of college football promos and more. The first college football promo is a 50% profit boost for any qualifying bet in the Tennessee-Florida game.

There's another offer available through the college football Week 3 no-sweat same-game parlay promo. This promo will refund your qualifying same-game parlay with bonus bets if your bet settles as a loss.

Sign up with our DraftKings college football promo code to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.