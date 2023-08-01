DraftKings Kentucky App: Launch Details & Updates | 2023

$200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $50 BONUS BET $1,000 DEPOSIT BONUS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook is expected to go live on or near the launch of sports betting in the Bluegrass State on September 28, 2023. The DraftKings Kentucky app will likely bring at least one new user offer to the table, as well as odds boosts and in-app promos.

DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook App Overview

Potential DraftKings Kentucky Promos

It's critical to reiterate that new players cannot currently access a DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook bonus, as legal online sports betting won't go live until September 28, 2023. However, players who want to bet with DraftKings in Kentucky can check out the desktop site to get a better understanding of where things are located and how live in-game betting markets, pre-game markets and futures markets appear.

There's been no indication as to whether or not Kentucky DraftKings Sportsbook users will have access to a pre-registration offer. In some other states, DraftKings has offered a $200 pre-registration bonus to new players. Whether or not the DraftKings $200 Kentucky pre-launch bonus lands in the Bluegrass State remains up in the air.

What we can do in the meantime is take a look at the two new user promos that are available in other states currently. One thing that our links will do down the line is eliminate the need to input a DraftKings promo code for Kentucky registrants.

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

One potential Kentucky DraftKings promo could look like the current bet $5, get $150 offer available in other states. With this promo, players can sign up, make a $5+ deposit and wager $5 or more on any betting market in any game.

After placing that bet, DraftKings Sportsbook adds six $25 bonus bets to a new bettor's account for use on games in any sports league. That means if a bettors registers for the DraftKings NFL promo code offer and wagers $5 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, they'll pick up $150 in bonus bets to use on other Week 1 games, as well as MLB matchups and more.

$50 Bonus Bet and $1,000 Deposit Bonus

The other offer that DraftKings typically has available to bettors in a variety of markets comes in two parts. The first is a $50 bonus bet, which is applicable to any betting market in the game of your choice. As for the second part, it's a deposit bonus of up to $1,000. This will match a new player's first deposit at a 20% rate up to $1,000. If you were to add $200 to your account, DraftKings would add a $40 bonus for you to use on games. If you want the full $1,000 bonus, your first deposit will need to be $5,000 or more.

Kentucky Sports Betting History

Kentucky online sports betting is set to go live on September 28, 2023. The online launch will follow the planned retail sports betting launch on September 7, 2023. If both go into effect as planned, sports betting will go live in less than six months since Governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 551 into law on March 31, 2023.

How to Sign Up With DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky

DraftKings Kentucky Deposit Methods

One of the best features of DraftKings Sportsbook that should extend to DraftKings Kentucky is the lengthy list of deposit methods. Here are some of the options available in other states:

Online banking

VIP Preferred (e-check)

Credit or debit card

PayPal

Venmo

Play+ prepaid card

Cash @ Cage

Wire transfer

If you make a deposit via Venmo or PayPal, those will also be available to use for withdrawals.

Withdrawal Methods for DraftKings KY Sportsbook

DraftKings KY Sportsbook should also have multiple ways to pull winning funds from your account, such as:

Online banking

VIP Preferred (e-check)

Credit or debit card

PayPal

Venmo

Play+ prepaid card

Cash @ Cage

Wire transfer

Check

Eligibility Requirements

In order to be eligible for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook KY, you'll need to be physically located within the state of Kentucky. You'll also need to be at least 18 years of age, which is lower than most states, where the legal betting age is 21+. This is in line with the policy of horse racing betting apps, which also allow players who are 18+ to wager on races.

Customer Service

If you need to reach out to a customer service representative from DraftKings Sportsbook, there are multiple ways to do so.

FAQ

Once on the home page of the DraftKings Sportsbook website or app, click the "?" bubble. This will lead you to a guide with frequently asked questions.

Live Chat

In the help section of the app, you can select the live chat option. This will open a live chat box, which will connect you with a live agent. You can get more account-specific answers than you'd be able to get through the FAQ.

Email

Head to the help section of the app and select the "Contact Us" option. This will open a form, which will begin an email chain. The form includes the ability to provide more context about your issue and attach images.

DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook FAQ

Is DraftKings Available In Kentucky?

The DraftKings Sportsbook app is available for download in most states, however betting on the app is not available in Kentucky.

Can I Play On DraftKings In Kentucky?

No. While some free-to-play pools may be accessible, you are not able to sign up for a new user promo and wager on sports games on DraftKings in Kentucky.

Can You Play DraftKings Casino In Kentucky?

No, DraftKings Casino is not available in Kentucky. Online casino gaming is not available in the state.

When Will DraftKings Casino Be Legal In Kentucky?

As of August 2023, there have been no significant inroads made to legalizing online casino gambling in the state of Kentucky.

If you are in a state where legal online sports betting is available, sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $150.