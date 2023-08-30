DraftKings Kentucky Promo Brings $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

This DraftKings Kentucky promo will secure a $200 pre-launch bonus for players who sign up early for an account. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Prospective sports bettors in the Bluegrass State can now activate a sizable $200 pre-launch bonus with the latest DraftKings Kentucky promo. Pre-register with DraftKings Kentucky to lock-in $200 in bonus bets for when the app goes live.

New players who want to earn a $200 return in bonus bets in exchange for a few minutes of their time can do so so by signing up early with this DraftKings Kentucky promo. Our links will activate the offer instantly.

Online sports betting is less than a month away from going live in the Bluegrass State. DraftKings Kentucky has put together one of the most lucrative pre-registration offers in the business to this point. Players who sign up early can secure $200 in bonus bets for use on NFL, college football and MLB games.

Sign up early to earn $200 in bonus bets ahead of launch with this DraftKings Kentucky promo.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Brings $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

There are multiple pre-registration bonus offers currently available in the Bluegrass State. However, some of those offers don't offer as large of a bonus as the one pre-registrants can get with DraftKings KY Sportsbook. If you want to lock-in one of the largest guaranteed bonus bet offers before the app goes live, it's absolutely worth considering this promo from DraftKings.

Once the app gets the green light to accept initial deposits and accept sports wagers, you'll be able to log in and apply eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) on games in any sports league. This includes the NFL, MLB, college football and more. If you want to take advantage of in-app promos, you'll need to make an initial deposit.

Sign Up Early for This DraftKings Kentucky Promo

The entire early sign-up process for a DraftKings Sportsbook account will only take a few minutes to complete. If you're interested in this offer of $200 in bonus bets, you'll need to complete the following steps:

DraftKings Kentucky Promo CodeEarn $200 Pre-Launch Bonus With DraftKings Kentucky
Sign-Up Process
  1. Pre-register for a DraftKings KY Sportsbook account to apply our DraftKings Kentucky promo code
  2. Enter the required information to confirm your identity, such as your name, address, phone number and date of birth
  3. Input your email address and create a password for your account
  4. Accept a request to verify you're in the state of Kentucky
DraftKings Kentucky Expected to LaunchSeptember 28, 2023
Bonus Last VerifiedAugust 30, 2023

Remember, when the app officially launches on September 28, 2023, you will be able to access eight bonus bets. They can be applied to betting markets in any sports league.

In-App Offers

DraftKings Sportsbook routinely makes available a plethora of in-app promos, especially during football season. This includes profit boosts for straight bets, as well as stepped up same-game parlays. Stepped up same-game parlays come with the chance to secure a 20%-100% profit boost token for any qualifying 3+ leg SGP. The value of the profit boost token will increase with each leg added to the bet. This will max out with a 10+ leg SGP, which would earn you a 100% profit boost.

Sign up early for this DraftKings Kentucky promo to lock-in $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

18+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

