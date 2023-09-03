DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: $200 Pre-Launch Sunday Bonus

The latest DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer comes with a $200 pre-launch bonus for prospective players who sign up early.
There's a huge DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer available to Bluegrass State bettors today. Players who sign up early will receive $200 in bonus bets once the sportsbook goes live on September 28, 2023.

Prospective bettors won't need to enter a DraftKings Kentucky promo code as long as they sign up via our links. That will unlock a $200 pre-registration bonus offer.

One thing that's important to know about DraftKings Kentucky's launch is that it will come at a great time for sports fans. The MLB season will be winding down, while the college football and NFL seasons will be a few weeks old.

Grab $200 in bonus bets when you apply our DraftKings Kentucky promo code by signing up early.

Kentucky sports betting promos are now live with pre-registration bonuses. Keep in mind that sportsbooks won't be able to legally accept wagers until September 28, 2023. Once the state gives online sports betting operators the green light to go live, pre-launch offers will no longer be available.

There's no guarantee that DraftKings Sportsbook's launch offer will be more lucrative than this $200 pre-registration bonus, so it makes a ton of sense to sign up early. You'll start off with eight $25 bonus bets to use on games starting with launch day as part of this promo.

How to Get $200 Bonus Bets With Our DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code

Players in Kentucky who want to earn $200 in guaranteed bonus bets can do so by pre-registering with DraftKings KY Sportsbook. Complete the following steps to get in on the action:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Pre-register for a new account to activate this DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer
  2. Enter the necessary information to confirm your identity, such as your name, address and date of birth
  3. Provide your email address and create a new password for your account
  4. Accept a request to verify you're in Kentucky
DraftKings Kentucky Expected to LaunchSeptember 28, 2023
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 3, 2023

Keep in mind that you'll have access to these bonus bets when the app goes live in the Bluegrass State. They'll be eligible for use on NFL, MLB and college football matchups.

Huge NFL Week 4 Games

One of the more intriguing matchups for bettors in Kentucky will likely be the one between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans. There's an AFC East battle set for the same day, as the Buffalo Bills play host to the Miami Dolphins. The biggest game of the weekend, however, will pit Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pre-register for an account with DraftKings Kentucky to secure $200 in bonus bets for launch.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC