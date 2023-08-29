DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: How to Secure $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Start off with early bonuses by claiming the latest DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer. Sports betting is almost live in the Bluegrass State, which means that now is the perfect time to pre-register and start stacking up bonus bets.

New players who take advantage of this DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer will score $200 in bonuses automatically. These bonus bets will be available when Kentucky launches sports betting on September 28, 2023.

Although sports fans still have to wait a few weeks for the official green light for sports betting, it's coming up soon. By the end of September, players will be able to start placing bets on the NFL, college football, MLB, and more. DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options for bettors in most states. We don't expect that to be any different in Kentucky. Let's take a deeper dive into the pre-registration process for first-time bettors.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Win $200 Pre-Registration Bonus

This DraftKings Kentucky promo will be available throughout the pre-registration process. With that said, we recommend signing up early and locking in these bonuses. The fact that players will have $200 in extra bonus bets will set the stage for a fun weekend.

New players who create an account with DraftKings Kentucky before September 28, 2023, will be ready to start betting immediately on launch day. From there, all that's left to do is wait for the green light.

New players won't be able to grab another sign-up bonus on launch day, but that shouldn't be an issue. This current pre-registration offer should be equal to or greater than any promo that comes out on launch day.

How to Access This DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code

Accessing this DraftKings Kentucky promo is a quick and stress-free process. At this point in time, bettors won't need to input a promo code or make a cash deposit to lock in these bonuses. Follow these steps to pre-register now.

Start the sign-up process

New users will need to provide basic identifying information like name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.

Verify your age and location to finish setting up a new account

Wait for sports betting to go live on September 28, 2023

Betting on NFL Week 4

New users who sign up early will receive eight $25 bonus bets on launch day. The timing is going to be perfect for football fans. Kick off sports betting in the Bluegrass State with a bet on Lions-Packers on Thursday Night Football. Week 4 of the NFL season is here and bettors can go all in on the action. DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for football fans. Anyone in Kentucky who takes advantage of this pre-registration offer will be able to hit the ground running as soon as the app is live.

Sports fans can activate this DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer and start with $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

