DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Secure $200 Pre-Launch Bonus This Weekend

DraftKings Kentucky promo code
The latest DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer will earn players $200 in pre-launch bonus bets when they sign up early. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Kentucky bettors are just a few weeks away from being able to bet on games, and there's a DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer now available with a pre-launch bonus. Players who sign up early with DraftKings Kentucky will secure $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

DraftKings Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS! PRE-LAUNCH OFFER
18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Signing up early with DraftKings is well worth the time, as doing so will earn you a three-figure guaranteed return in bonus bets. As soon as you pre-register via our links, you'll apply our DraftKings Kentucky promo code and lock-in $200 in bonus bets.

Kentucky sports betting is set to go live on September 28, 2023, which will line up perfectly with the start of NFL Week 4. The bonus bets you earn through this promo will be eligible for use on the NFL, MLB, college football and much more.

Pre-register with our DraftKings Kentucky promo code offer to get $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Secure $200 Pre-Launch Bonus This Weekend

The big thing to keep in mind about this offer is that all it takes to earn $200 bonus bets is a few minutes of your time. Once the DraftKings Kentucky app launches, you will have eight $25 bonus bets in your account at the ready.

You can then use the bonus bets on games in the NFL, MLB, college football and more. This includes game markets like total points, spread and money line bets. Player props are also eligible, which means you could use a $25 bonus bet on a player to score three touchdowns at longer odds for a bigger potential cash profit.

How to Pre-Register With Our DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code

In order to grab this $200 return in bonus bets, you'll need to pre-register with DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook. Complete our sign-up guide below to earn your bonus ahead of launch:

DraftKings Kentucky Promo CodeLock-in $200 Pre-Launch Bonus Bets With DraftKings Kentucky
Sign-Up Process
  1. Pre-register for an account to apply our DraftKings Kentucky promo code
  2. Enter the required information to confirm your identity, such as your name, address and date of birth
  3. Input your email address
  4. Accept a request to verify you're in the state of Kentucky
DraftKings Kentucky Expected to LaunchSeptember 28, 2023
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 2, 2023

Huge Offers to Come

DraftKings has a number of fantastic in-app promos and offers. Once the app goes live in Kentucky, you'll have the chance to make a deposit and take advantage of these offers. One of the promos is a stepped up same-game parlay, which will add a profit boost token of 20%-100% to your account. There are also profit boosts available for select matchups and more.

Pre-register for a DraftKings KY Sportsbook account to lock-in $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS! PRE-LAUNCH OFFER
18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
