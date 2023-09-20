DraftKings Kentucky promo: Get a $200 bonus with early registration

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

With little time left before Kentucky online sports betting finally and officially launches, now's the only time to hop aboard the pre-registration train.

Act now to claim a $200 pre-launch bonus by utilizing Newsweek's popular DraftKings Kentucky promo:

👉 Get your $200 DraftKings KY pre-registration promo right here

The reason for the urgency is that on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, legal online sports betting in Kentucky will be a full-go. Although retail sports betting in the Bluegrass State launched in early September, the full mobile capabilities are set for Sept. 28.

So, the Kentucky sportsbook pre-registration period is on its last legs---no matter how abuzz it still currently is.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code Pre-Launch DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code

How to activate the $200 DraftKings Kentucky promo

A breeze doesn't even begin to describe just how simple it is to capture our DraftKings pre-launch bonus in Kentucky.

Follow these steps below in order to get your betting mitts on your DraftKings KY pre-registration promo today:

Most importantly, activate the promo once you're currently located in the state of Kentucky. Where you live doesn't matter; it instead boils down to your current location, which must be within Kentucky state boundaries. Utilize one of the Newsweek 👉 DraftKings Kentucky pre-registration offers Once there, fine and use the "SIGN ME UP" button that's nearly impossible to miss. Finally, create your new DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook account by providing the necessary info required to keep it safe and secure.

Incredibly, that's all you have to do.

On Sept. 28, 2023, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 and start placing online bets.

DraftKings Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS! PRE-LAUNCH OFFER CLAIM OFFER 18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Why the DraftKings KY promo is legit and trusted

First and foremost, DraftKings Sportsbook is arguably the most trusted sports betting app in the legal gambling game for a good reason. Standing beside FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings also pivoted from daily fantasy sports to legal online sports betting in a smooth-sailing fashion.

Available in over 20 states, Kentucky represents the next state that DraftKings Sportsbook will gladly operate in.

Therefore, we expect nothing but tremendous vibes and confidence that your DraftKings KY promo experience will be an enjoyable one.

The top DraftKings KY pre-launch bonus alternative: FanDuel Kentucky promo

Since we already discussed both powerhouses that seamlessly pivoted from daily fantasy sports to the online sportsbook world, DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook, it only makes sense that we label our FanDuel KY pre-launch bonus as the best alternative to DraftKings.

With the FanDuel Kentucky promo, an awesome $100 guaranteed bonus can be scooped up via early registration.

When calculating bet365 and BetMGM into the mix, here's Newsweek's full KY pre-launch bonus code list:

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.