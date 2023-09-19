DraftKings Kentucky promo: Get a limited-time $200 KY bonus now

"And down the stretch, they come." Famed horse racing announcer Dave Johnson's epic tagline is how Kentucky sports bettors need to view Newsweek's incredible DraftKings Kentucky promo. ... with utter urgency.

Time is running out to pounce on our fantastic $200 KY pre-registration bonus, so do so today:

The reason why time is running out is due to the fact that Kentucky is still in the pre-launch phase. Kentucky online sports betting is set to officially launch (in full via mobile betting) on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Kentucky retail sports betting (in person) launched in early September, but the main event is nearly here.

Stick with us as we dig into the nitty-gritty and nuance, which includes how to capitalize on this phenomenal pre-launch offer, why the pre-registration period is so valuable, and what to expect once legal Kentucky sports gambling launches in full.

How do I get the DraftKings Kentucky promo worth $200?

This section is where the actual bread is made, where the incremental bonus bets are scooped up, and where Kentucky sports bettors can get a headstart on the competition.

Follow Newsweek's guidelines below en route to claiming your DraftKings KY pre-registration promo today:

Use of the Newsweek 👉 DraftKings Kentucky pre-registration offers The offer sends you to the DraftKing Kentucky Sportsbook betting platform in one of three ways, depending on your device of choice. If using a desktop device, it'll send you to the DraftKings Sportsbook web browser platform. If using a mobile device, it'll send you to the "DraftKings Sportsbook & Casino" mobile app. If using a mobile device that does not yet have the DraftKings sports betting app downloaded, it'll send you to the iOS Apple App Store or Android Google Play, with a prompt to download the trusted mobile app. Once there, locate and use the "SIGN ME UP" button that appears in front of a DraftKings-inspired green-colored background. Next, create your new DraftKings KY Sportsbook account by filling out the empty fields intended to keep your account safe and secure. Examples of the personal information required are as follows: Legal name Email Created password Phone number Last four digits of social security number During the early sign-up process, you'll also have to confirm that you're currently located in the state of Kentucky by using DraftKings Sportsbook's easy-to-use and automatic geolocation technology.

That's it. The early registration process ends there. It's so damn simple that it's unbelievable.

Once Sept. 28, 2023, arrives, make a first-time deposit of at least $10, and away you go with your $200 in bonus bets.

Why the Kentucky pre-launch sports betting phase is valuable

As rewarding as it is, the pre-launch phase often flies incredibly under the radar. The majority of states that legislate and execute online sports betting launches offer a pre-registration phase prior to the launch.

In spite of not having the ability to wager on games yet, simply signing up early (something you would have done anyway) awards you with an incremental bonus.

No first-time deposit or initial sports wager is even needed.

NFL Week 4's importance to KY online sports betting

Since Sept. 28, 2023, is the magic date for KY online sports betting, NFL Week 4 is its important counterpart.

The Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Thursday night matchup on that very same date represents the first time Kentucky sports wagerers will have a chance to legally place online bets on the National Football League.

As it relates to Kentucky's favorite NFL team, the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow and company are set to take on the Tennessee Titans down in Nashville (1:00 p.m. ET kickoff).

Kentucky pre-registration promo codes at Newsweek

Excitingly, this DraftKings KY promo isn't the only pre-registration bonus here at Newsweek. In fact, there are at least three others currently active and just waiting for you to pounce on today.

Here's the full list of Newsweek's KY pre-launch bonus codes: