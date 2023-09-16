DraftKings Kentucky Promo: Lock-In $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

DraftKings Kentucky promo
This DraftKings Kentucky promo offer will bring sports bettors $200 in pre-launch bonus bets. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The DraftKings Kentucky app is set to launch on September 28, 2023. You can pre-register for an account today to lock-in $200 in bonus bets that will be ready and waiting in your account on launch day.

DraftKings Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS! PRE-LAUNCH OFFER
18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

There are quite a few Kentucky pre-registration offers on the market, but few come with the value that DraftKings KY Sportsbook is bringing to the table. If you sign up for this DraftKings Kentucky promo via our links, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets to use on any game once the app goes live.

Kentucky bettors and sports fans have waited months since the sports betting bill was signed into law earlier this year. The wait is almost over, as we're less than two weeks away from Kentucky sports betting going live.

Sign up early with DraftKings Kentucky to pick up $200 in pre-registration bonus bets.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo: Lock-In $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

Kentucky has followed the lead of other states that have recently launched online sports betting by allowing for pre-registration offers. That's a huge advantage for both sports bettors and online sports betting operators alike. For sportsbooks like DraftKings, pre-registration gives them an early foothold in the market.

More importantly, pre-registering brings multiple advantages to players. Signing up early removes the need to complete required information fields when the app goes live. That means less time waiting on launch day, getting bettors in on the action faster. Plus, DraftKings will add $200 in bonus bets to any player's account, which can be used on games in any sports league.

Pre-Register for $200 Bonus Bets

If you want to earn a $200 pre-launch bonus from DraftKings KY Sportsbook, you'll need to complete a few simple steps. Complete the instructions below to pre-register today:

DraftKings Kentucky PromoSecure $200 Pre-Launch Bonus From DraftKings Kentucky
Sign-Up Process
  1. Pre-register to apply our DraftKings Kentucky promo code
  2. Enter the necessary information to confirm your identity, such as your full legal name, phone number, address and date of birth
  3. Input your email address and create a new password for your account
  4. Accept a request to verify you're in the Kentucky state limits
DraftKings Kentucky Expected to LaunchSeptember 28, 2023
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 16, 2023

Remember, once the app goes live on September 28, 2023, you'll have eight $25 bonus bets at the ready for use on any games.

Potential Promos at Launch

DraftKings Sportsbook will almost certainly extend the same in-app promos to Kentuckians as they have in other states where the app is live. This includes no-sweat bets for NFL action, as well as stepped-up same-game parlay promos for the NFL, MLB and more. It's also possible that DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook will also make available a number of Kentucky-specific promos.

Pre-register for this DraftKings Kentucky promo to secure $200 in pre-launch bonus bets.

DraftKings Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS! PRE-LAUNCH OFFER
18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC