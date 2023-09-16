Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The DraftKings Kentucky app is set to launch on September 28, 2023. You can pre-register for an account today to lock-in $200 in bonus bets that will be ready and waiting in your account on launch day.

DraftKings Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS! PRE-LAUNCH OFFER CLAIM OFFER 18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

There are quite a few Kentucky pre-registration offers on the market, but few come with the value that DraftKings KY Sportsbook is bringing to the table. If you sign up for this DraftKings Kentucky promo via our links, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets to use on any game once the app goes live.

Kentucky bettors and sports fans have waited months since the sports betting bill was signed into law earlier this year. The wait is almost over, as we're less than two weeks away from Kentucky sports betting going live.

Sign up early with DraftKings Kentucky to pick up $200 in pre-registration bonus bets.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo: Lock-In $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

Kentucky has followed the lead of other states that have recently launched online sports betting by allowing for pre-registration offers. That's a huge advantage for both sports bettors and online sports betting operators alike. For sportsbooks like DraftKings, pre-registration gives them an early foothold in the market.

More importantly, pre-registering brings multiple advantages to players. Signing up early removes the need to complete required information fields when the app goes live. That means less time waiting on launch day, getting bettors in on the action faster. Plus, DraftKings will add $200 in bonus bets to any player's account, which can be used on games in any sports league.

Pre-Register for $200 Bonus Bets

If you want to earn a $200 pre-launch bonus from DraftKings KY Sportsbook, you'll need to complete a few simple steps. Complete the instructions below to pre-register today:

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Secure $200 Pre-Launch Bonus From DraftKings Kentucky Sign-Up Process Pre-register Enter the necessary information to confirm your identity, such as your full legal name, phone number, address and date of birth Input your email address and create a new password for your account Accept a request to verify you're in the Kentucky state limits DraftKings Kentucky Expected to Launch September 28, 2023 Bonus Last Verified September 16, 2023

Remember, once the app goes live on September 28, 2023, you'll have eight $25 bonus bets at the ready for use on any games.

Potential Promos at Launch

DraftKings Sportsbook will almost certainly extend the same in-app promos to Kentuckians as they have in other states where the app is live. This includes no-sweat bets for NFL action, as well as stepped-up same-game parlay promos for the NFL, MLB and more. It's also possible that DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook will also make available a number of Kentucky-specific promos.

Pre-register for this DraftKings Kentucky promo to secure $200 in pre-launch bonus bets.

DraftKings Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS! PRE-LAUNCH OFFER CLAIM OFFER 18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.