DraftKings Kentucky promo: Sign up early for a $200 KY pre-launch bonus

Kentucky's favorite NFL team, the Cincinnati Bengals, is up against it right now. The team is set to take on the Rams in Los Angeles on Monday night, with the face of the franchise's status in doubt.

Oh yeah, they're also 0-2.

With or without Joe Burrow, the Bengals' desperation can be whiffed five states away, just as Kentucky sports bettors' urgency is also apparent. With the Kentucky sportsbook pre-registration period nearly over, now is the only time to jump to use our DraftKings Kentucky promo en route to a tremendous $200 KY pre-launch bonus:

The critical date is Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, as that's when legal Kentucky online sports betting officially launches in full. Although KY retail sports betting is already live---launching in early September---the full mobile betting capabilities are coming down the pike.

So, failing to act now may just turn you into the equivalent of an 0-3 Bengals squad without Mr. Joe Burrow leading the charge.

Why Activating Your DraftKings KY Pre-Launch Promo is a Breeze

Forget first-time deposits and confusing initial sports wager guidelines; a simple yet incredibly rewarding pre-registration process is just one of the many reasons the pre-launch phase is phenomenally popular.

Check out the instructions below en route to your own Kentucky sports gambling glory:

Make sure you're current location is in Kentucky when capturing our pre-registration bonus. Use one of our 👉 DraftKings KY pre-launch bonus offers Find and use the "SIGN ME UP" button that's staring directly at you through a desktop or mobile device. Lastly, create an early DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook account by providing the critical info needed to keep it secure for the long haul.

As the famed Jackson 5 repeatedly uttered in the far-too-distant past, "It's as easy as 1, 2, 3."

OK, so we do have four steps listed above; cut us a break. The overall point still holds true: Scooping up your pre-launch promo is so simple that it's more arduous to not act at all.

Why DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook Should Dominate

If the Cincinnati Bengals' current dilemma resembles the Kentucky sports wagerer's situation in this worthwhile pre-launch phase, the previous two iterations of Kentucky's favorite NFL team closely compare to DraftKings Sportsbook as a whole.

The reason why DraftKings Sportsbook's new slogan, "The Crown is Yours," is so apt directly involves the operator's overall dominance in the market. Proudly standing beside the uber-popular FanDuel Sportsbook, no sports betting app is as trusted as DraftKings.

Expect that same energy in Kentucky once Sept. 28, 2023, rolls around, and DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky officially turns on the live lights.

The Best DraftKings KY Pre-Launch Promo Alternative: bet365 Kentucky Bonus

In a pound-for-pound regard, monetarily speaking, our bet365 Kentucky promo code is probably the KY king.

Simply register early for a bet365 KY Sportsbook account, and treat yourself to a tantalizing $365 pre-registration bonus today. Once KY online sports betting launches, an incredible Bet $1, Get $365 Bonus will be locked and loaded in your digital sports betting chamber.

If you're one of the folks who wants it all (and yes, you can sign up for each pre-launch bonus available), check out the full KY pre-launch promo code list at Newsweek:

