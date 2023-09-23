DraftKings Kentucky promo: Sign up early for $200 pre-registration bonus

18 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
By
XL Media Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sign up early with Newsweek's DraftKings Kentucky promo as soon as possible to fetch an excellent $200 pre-registration bonus.

And when we say, "As soon as possible," there's great reason for the urgency. More on that after you get started with your early registration at DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook:

👉 Activate the $200 DraftKings KY pre-registration promo here

Sorry for our bluntness, but it's necessary that Kentucky sports bettors act quickly since this pre-registration promo will only be active for a short time.

Legal Kentucky online gambling is set to launch on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, which means that's the magic date on which the pre-registration period concludes.

Steps to activate the DraftKings KY pre-registration bonus

Only four steps separate you from scooping up this $200 pre-launch bonus we proudly feature:

  1. Make sure you're in the state of Kentucky when activating our promo.
  2. Use one of Newsweek's 👉 DraftKings Kentucky pre-launch bonus offers.
  3. Find and click the "SIGN ME UP" link that appears in black font in front of a green-colored background.
  4. Finally, create a DraftKings KY Sportsbook pre-launch account by providing the personal information needed to easily create and keep your new sportsbook account secure.

And, basically ... that's it. Due to the fact that this is pre-registration, no first-time deposit or initial sports wager is required.

Once Sept. 28, 2023, comes rolling around, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 and place a minimum $5 bet on any eligible game---which includes any NFL Week 4 contest.

Which states is DraftKings Sportsbook already available in?

Sure, while Kentucky online sports gamblers are still counting down the days until they can get in on the DraftKings Sportsbook action, there are fortunate legal online gamblers who have already had (and continue to have) the privilege.

In fact, DraftKings Sportsbook is already live in over 20 states---in a mobile sports betting variety:

  1. New York
  2. New Jersey
  3. Pennsylvania
  4. Connecticut
  5. Arizona
  6. Colorado
  7. Illinois
  8. Indiana
  9. Iowa
  10. Kansas
  11. Louisiana
  12. Maryland
  13. Massachusetts
  14. Michigan
  15. New Hampshire
  16. Ohio
  17. Oregon
  18. Tennessee
  19. Virginia
  20. West Virginia
  21. Wyoming

Kentucky is set to become the 22nd state to launch.

The top DraftKings KY Sportsbook competitors

Although online sports bettors absolutely love DraftKings Sportsbook, it's not nearly even close to the only game in town.

In Newsweek's opinion, here's the expected DraftKings Sportsbook competition in Kentucky, along with the operator's associated pre-registration bonus that's currently live (and waiting to be scooped up) at Newsweek:

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer



Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
