The latest DraftKings Kentucky promo will earn players who sign up early with a $200 return in bonus bets for launch.

Bluegrass State bettors can sign up for a new DraftKings Kentucky promo to earn in guaranteed bonus bets today. These bonus bets will be available to use on games starting September 28, 2023.

Prospective bettors can now lock-in one of the top pre-registration offers in the industry with DraftKings KY Sportsbook. If you pre-register for this DraftKings Kentucky promo, you will earn $200 in pre-launch bonus bets.

Kentucky online sports betting will go live in less than two weeks. What that means for sports bettors is time is running out for pre-registration offers. If you sign up early with DraftKings Kentucky, you will pick up a three-figure bonus to use on launch day.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo: Snag $200 Pre-Launch Bonus This Weekend

Kentuckians have had to sit idly by through the start of the NFL and college football seasons as bettors in other states have been able to wager on games from the comfort of their homes. That's about to change in the Bluegrass State. DraftKings KY Sportsbook is expected to launch on September 28, 2023. That's the day the state is expected to allow online sports betting operators to accept deposits and wagers.

Prospective bettors only have a few days remaining until that date. As such, now's the time to consider pre-registering for an account. Doing so will save you the time and hassle of filling out required information on launch day, but also earn you $200 in bonus bets to use on any game.

Signing up early with DraftKings Kentucky is as easy as it gets. Complete the steps below to pre-register for an account:

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code Earn $200 Pre-Launch Bonus Bets With DraftKings Kentucky Sign-Up Process Pre-register for an account Enter the required information to confirm your identity, including your name, address, phone number and date of birth Provide your email address and create a password for your account Accept a request to verify that you are in the Kentucky state limits DraftKings Kentucky Expected to Launch September 28, 2023 Bonus Last Verified September 15, 2023

The $200 will appear in your account as eight $25 bonus bets, which will be available for use on launch day. You can apply them to NFL, MLB and college football games.

Live for Week 4 of NFL Season

The same day KY online sports betting goes live, the Detroit Lions will face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. That will kick off a week of action that will see the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys host the New England Patriots. Your $200 return in bonus bets can be used on any NFL Week 4 games and more.

Sign up early with DraftKings Kentucky to lock-in $200 in bonus bets.

