New players who register for this DraftKings MLB promo will unlock a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer that conveys win or lose.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A loaded Wednesday of baseball action is on tap and there's a new DraftKings MLB promo that will give players $150 in bonus bets win or lose with a $5+ wager. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $150 guaranteed when you bet on any of Wednesday's MLB games.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Fifteen Major League Baseball games are set for Wednesday and you can turn a $5 bet on any of them into $150 in bonus bets no matter what. The links on this page will activate this new DraftKings MLB promo.

There are quite a few must-see matchups for baseball fans taking place tonight. The Atlanta Braves (29-19) will host the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) in what could be a pitcher's duel. Bryce Elder will get the start for Atlanta. He's got a 3-0 record to go with a stellar 2.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts. He'll be opposed by Tony Gonsolin, who is 2-1 this season with an eye-popping 1.13 ERA.

Register for this DraftKings MLB promo to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings MLB Promo: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Win or Lose

If you're looking for an absolute no-brainer new user offer, look no further than DraftKings Sportsbook. Baseball fans who register with DraftKings ahead of Wednesday night's MLB slate will receive $150 in bonus bets to spread across multiple games in various leagues. This is the most widely-available guaranteed bonus offer in the business.

You can choose to bet on a team like the New York Mets to beat the Chicago Cubs or the Boston Red Sox to cover the spread against the Los Angeles Angels. If you'd rather throw down a $5 bet on Aaron Judge to hit 2+ home runs against the Baltimore Orioles, you can do that instead. Remember, win or lose, you will receive six $25 bonus bets ($150 total) to use on other games this week.

Register for This DraftKings MLB Promo

If you want to take advantage of this $150 guaranteed bonus offer from DraftKings Sportsbook, you will need to complete the registration process. We've outlined the steps to signing up below:

DraftKings MLB Promo Bet $5, Get $150 MLB Bonus Win or Lose Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Enter the necessary personal information to confirm your identity, such as your name, address and birthdate Fill in your email address and create a new password for your account Select any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal Make a $5+ first deposit Wager $5+ on a betting market in any MLB game States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified May 24, 2023

You will earn $150 in bonus bets no matter what. In the event that your bet wins, DraftKings will also credit your account with cash winnings and your $5 stake.

MLB No-Sweat Wednesday

After signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook, you can take advantage of some great in-app promos. One of the promos that's specifically available on Wednesday revolves around Major League Baseball. Navigate to the promos section of the app and opt-into the MLB no-sweat Wednesday offer.

As part of this promo, you first qualifying MLB bet for games taking place on Wednesday will be backed by up to $10 in bonus bets. This includes single bets, traditional parlays, same-game parlays, SGPx and live bets. If your wager loses, you'll bet back up to $10 in bonus bets to use on other games.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up for this DraftKings MLB promo.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.