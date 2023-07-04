Sports

DraftKings MLB Promo Code: $150 Bonus for July 4 Baseball

The latest DraftKings MLB promo code will activate a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5 bet on any July 4 baseball game. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A loaded Fourth of July slate of baseball games is on tap for today and the latest DraftKings MLB promo code offer will set off a $150 bonus with a mere $5 wager. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook via our links to bet $5, get $150 win or lose when you wager on any of today's MLB matchups.

New players who register for an account via our links will instantly apply our DraftKings MLB promo code. This will give you the chance to bet $5, get $150 no matter what.

The Boston Red Sox will play host to the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park in one of the first games of the day. Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.49 ERA, 24 strikeouts) will be opposed by Dane Dunning (7-1, 2.69 ERA, 51 strikeouts). The New York Yankees will also be in action, as they face the Baltimore Orioles. You can earn a 30x return no matter what with a bet on either of these matchups or any game.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with our DraftKings MLB promo code for today's games.

DraftKings MLB Promo Code: $150 Bonus for July 4 Baseball

The most important thing to note about this offer is that all MLB games taking place on July 4 are eligible for this promo. Additionally, all game and player prop bets are also on the table. That means you can bet $5 on the New York Mets to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks or the Philadelphia Phillies to cover the spread on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays.

You could just as easily wager $5 on Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run, Trea Turner to steal a base or Kris Bryant to record over 1.5 hits. Win or lose, DraftKings will add $150 in bonus bets to your account for use on other games today and later this week.

Register With Our DraftKings MLB Promo Code

If you want to sign up with DraftKings an bet on the Independence Day games, you'll need to set up an account. Here's how to get in on the action today:

DraftKings Promo CodeBet $5, Get $150 No Matter What for Any July 4 MLB Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for a new account to apply our DraftKings promo code
  2. Enter the necessary personal information to confirm your identity, including your full name, address and date of birth
  3. Enter your email address and create a new password for your account
  4. Choose any of the available deposit methods, like online banking or PayPal
  5. Make a $5+ first deposit
  6. Wager $5+ on a betting market in the MLB game of your choice
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedJuly 4, 2023

Win or lose, you will secure a $150 guaranteed bonus. This will convey as six $25 bonus bets, which you can then apply to games in any sports league this week, as well as other July 4 games.

MLB Stepped Up Same-Game Parlay

All new and existing players can find additional in-app promos. Arguably the most intriguing of them all is the MLB stepped up same-game parlay. This promo provides players who opt-in and build a qualifying SGP a profit boost token. The value of the profit boost token increases with every qualifying leg added to the bet.

For example, a three-leg same-game parlay would earn you a 20% profit boost for your qualifying wager. This percentage can go all the way up to 100% with a 10+ leg same-game parlay.

Sign up for this DraftKings MLB promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets today.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

