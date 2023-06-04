The newest DraftKings NBA Finals promo code offer comes with a $200 guaranteed bonus for new players to use on Game 2.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Basketball fans can lock-in a $200 guaranteed bonus ahead of Game 2 of Heat-Nuggets with our DraftKings NBA Finals promo code. Players who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook will unlock a massive bet $5, get $200 offer that comes with $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

This DraftKings NBA Finals promo code offer represents the largest guaranteed bonus in the industry. It also comes with the lowest initial deposit requirement at $5. Win or lose, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets.

The Miami Heat have had quite the postseason run to this point. As the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, Jimmy Butler's squad has toppled the top seed Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. However, this Denver Nuggets team, led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, is another story entirely. Miami desperately needs a big game from Butler to have the chance to win Game 2.

Sign up for this DraftKings NBA Finals promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 win or lose.

DraftKings NBA Finals Promo Code: Grab $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Game 2

The oddsmakers have installed the Denver Nuggets as an 8.5-point favorite at home against the Miami Heat. If you want to bet on the Nuggets' money line, it's quite rich at -365 odds. Outside of this bet $5, get $200 offer, you would need to bet $730 on the Nuggets to win to earn a $200 return. Instead, you can simply sign up via our links, apply our DraftKings NBA Finals promo code and earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose. This represents the largest guaranteed bonus offer among a lengthy list of NBA Finals betting promos.

This promo isn't limited to just money line bets. You could get -110 odds on the Heat to cover the spread (+8.5). You could take a bigger swing by betting on Jimmy Butler to make 2+ three-pointers at +210 odds or Jamal Murray to make 5+ three-pointers at +230. No matter how your bet settles, you will receive $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Register With Our DraftKings NBA Finals Promo Code

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook is a straightforward process that should only take a few minutes to complete. We've put together a short registration guide below to walk you through the process:

Register with our DraftKings NBA Finals promo code

Enter your name, address, phone number, date of birth and email address

Choose any of the available account funding methods and make a $5+ deposit

Navigate to Game 2 of Heat-Nuggets

Place your first cash wager of $5 or more on any NBA Finals betting market

You will secure $200 in bonus bets no matter what. These will convey as eight $25 bonus bets, which you can use on games in any sports league this week. If your first bet wins, you'll also collect cash winnings.

NBA No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook has multiple in-app promos available in the promotions section of the app. One of these offers in the NBA no-sweat same-game parlay promo, which allows players to place a qualifying same-game parlay with the knowledge that bonus bets will come their way if the wager loses.

In order to take advantage of this promo, you'll first need to opt-in. Then, build a 3+ leg SGP comprised solely of Game 2 markets. If your qualifying same-game parlay wager loses, DraftKings will refund your account with up to $10 in bonus bets to use on other games.

Bet $5, get $200 when you activate this DraftKings NBA Finals promo code offer for Game 2 of Heat-Nuggets.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.