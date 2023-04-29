DraftKings NBA Playoffs Promo: Bet $5 On Any Game, Get $150 Bonus Bets

The latest DraftKings NBA Playoffs promo offers new users the chance to bet $5 on any game and earn $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

There's a new DraftKings NBA Playoffs promo available to prospective bettors this weekend. Players who sign up with DraftKings will be able to bet $5 on any game this weekend and earn $150 in bonus bets no matter how the bet settles.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

It's up to you to decide whether you want to bet on Saturday's Suns-Nuggets matchup, Game 7 between the Warriors and Kings or another game entirely. Signing up via the links on this page will unlock a $150 return in bonus bets with this new DraftKings NBA Playoffs promo.

Saturday's NBA slate tips off with a single game, as the Denver Nuggets play host to the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference semifinals matchup. On Sunday, the Miami Heat and New York Knicks will tip off Game 1 of their series, which will be followed by the lone first-round Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register for this DraftKings NBA Playoffs promo this weekend.

DraftKings NBA Playoffs Promo Offers $150 Guaranteed Bonus Bets This Weekend

Sports bettors are in for a treat this weekend. The first round of the NBA Playoffs tips off on Saturday, while the final game of the first round will take place on Sunday. While that might seem odd, it's one of the scheduling quirks that can happen when a bunch of first round series finish in five games, while another goes the distance with seven.

You can earn a 30x return on your first $5+ cash wager this weekend with DraftKings Sportsbook. The best part of this offer is that the $150 bonus bets being offered will convey even if your first bet loses. That means if you want to wager $5 on Jimmy Butler to score 30+ points in Game 1, you'll be able to do so. If you want to keep it simpler by wagering on the Warriors to win their game outright against the Kings, that's available as well.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings NBA Playoffs Promo

Any player with interest in this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook can pick up a $150 return in guaranteed bonus bets with a $5+ wager on any game. Complete the steps below to sign up for an account and activate this offer:

Register for this DraftKings NBA Playoffs promo

Fill out the required information sections with your name, date of birth and other information to confirm your identity

Add at least $5 to your account via online banking or another method

Navigate to any NBA game this weekend

Wager $5+ on any betting market

DraftKings Sportsbook will credit your account with six $25 bonus bets ($150 total) to use on other betting markets. These markets can include those in the NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

In-App Promos This Weekend

There are a few in-app promos available this weekend, including a few to use on any NBA Playoffs game. This includes an NBA no-sweat same-game parlay promo that will refund up to $10 of your qualifying wager in bonus bets if your wager loses. To qualify, the SGP or SGPx bet must consist of three or more legs.

There's also a 33% all sport SGPx boost promo available to all users. In order to qualify, the legs of the best must have odds of -500 or longer. The profit boost you receive will only be applicable to profit generated by a win, not including the initial stake of up to $50.

Sign up for this DraftKings NBA Playoffs promo to turn a $5 wager into a $150 return in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.