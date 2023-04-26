DraftKings NBA Playoffs Promo Scores Instant $150 Bonus for Game 5

The newest DraftKings NBA Playoffs promo brings a $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets for new players who bet $5+ on any Game 5 matchup.

Four Game 5 matchups are set for Wednesday night and the new DraftKings NBA Playoffs promo is set to offer new players a guaranteed bonus. Players who register with DraftKings Sportsbook will earn $150 in bonus bets with a $5+ initial wager.

Three of Wednesday night's four Game 5 showdowns have the ability to serve as the clincher for the road teams. The New York Knicks can take out the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat can eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively. The Warriors-Kings game will see one team walk away with a 3-2 series lead.

Despite facing a 3-1 series deficit, the Milwaukee Bucks enter Game 5 as the heaviest favorite at -610 on the money line. Since DraftKings' new user offer is applicable to any market, you could just as easily wager on any team to win as you could on a team to cover the spread.

It's also worth noting that player prop bets are also on the table with this offer. If you're of the opinion that the Bucks could look to go through Giannis Antetokounmpo early, you can get the former MVP to score the game's first field goal at +400 odds. Jimmy Butler has the best odds of doing so for the heat at +650 odds. Win or lose, you'll earn $150 in bonus bets.

Sign Up for This DraftKings NBA Playoffs Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook has a sizable guaranteed bonus offer available to all new players. In order to secure $150 in bonus bets, you'll need to complete the account registration process. Follow the steps below to earn a 30x return on your bet win or lose:

Register for this DraftKings NBA Playoffs promo

Input your name, address, phone number and date of birth

Select a deposit method and add $5 or more to your account

Pick any of the Game 5 matchups

Wager $5+ on any betting market

Win or lose, you'll secure $150 in bonus bets. This will convey as six $25 bonus bets, which you can use on betting markets in any games in any leagues this week.

NBA No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay, SGPx Promo

A same-game parlay wager gives sports bettors the chance to add various betting markets from the same game into a single wager. Rather than betting on each market individually, players who build a SGP can get longer odds and a higher potential cash win if the bet settles as a win. A loss on any of the betting markets, however, will render the entire bet a loss. DraftKings also has SGPx bets available, which essentially allows players to build a parlay bet with multiple markets from the same game, as well as other games.

If you've never tried out the SGP or SGPx features, DraftKings' NBA no-sweat SGP promo is one that's worth considering. This promo will return up to $10 in bonus bets if your SGP or SGPx bet settles as a loss. The bonus bets will then be available for use on other games.

