DraftKings NBA Promo: Bet $5 On Any Game, Win $150 Bonus Bets With Win

Sports bettors will have quite a few games to choose from this week when they sign up for the new DraftKings NBA promo. This offer comes with a 30-1 odds boost, giving players the chance to turn a $5 wager into a $150 return in bonus bets with a win.

This DraftKings NBA promo is absolutely worth considering for any sports bettor. The 30-1 odds boost is one of the largest in the business, and the $150 return in bonus bets is sizable.

A loaded week of NBA action is set for this week and bettors will have the freedom to choose any of the matchups when using this DraftKings NBA promo. The safest play is to bet on a heavy favorite, though players could choose to back an underdog for a larger cash profit with a win.

DraftKings NBA Promo Offers 30-1 Odds Boost for Any Team

There are two ways to approach betting with this promo from DraftKings Sportsbook. Since the $150 in bonus bets conveying hinges on your team winning its game, there's an argument to be made that backing a favorite is the way to go. To that end, the Charlotte Hornets are the heaviest favorite with money line odds of -280.

Under normal circumstances, it would take a $420 bet on Charlotte to earn a $150 return. This DraftKings NBA promo, however, offers that same amount in bonus bets on a mere $5 wager. If you want to swing for the fences, you could potentially wager $5 on their opponent, the Detroit Pistons. At +235 odds, a win by Detroit would earn you the $150 in bonus bets, as well as a cash profit of $11.75.

NBA No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay Promo This Week

One of the more enticing in-app promos available in legal online sports betting comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. Players can get back up to $10 in bonus bets if their qualifying NBA no-sweat same-game parlay settles as a loss. The SGP must meet certain requirements to qualify.

Players who are interested in this offer must first sign up for an account and opt-into this promo. Once opted in, bettors must build a same-game parlay consisting of three or more legs. If the bet loses, DraftKings will credit the player's account with up to $10 in bonus bets.

Register for This DraftKings NBA Promo

If you're interested in securing a 30-1 odds boost for any NBA team to win its game, you'll need to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Keep in mind that you won't need to enter a promo code, as our links will unlock the DraftKings NBA promo. Here's how to get in on the action:

Register

Confirm you're in a state where online sports betting is legal

Input your name, address and date of birth

Make an initial deposit of $5+ via your preferred account funding method

Place an initial wager of $5 or more on any NBA team's money line

DraftKings will credit your account with six $25 bonus bets if your team wins its game. You can use the bonus bets on other games in any sports league. Plus, a winning bet will earn you a cash profit and your initial wager back.

Sign up for this DraftKings NBA promo to bet $5, win $150 in bonus bets if your team wins its game.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150! ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.