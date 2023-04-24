DraftKings NBA Promo: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for Any Game

Sports bettors who register for an account can get this DraftKings NBA promo and secure a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ wager on any game.

The NBA Playoffs continue tonight and you can take advantage of a new DraftKings NBA promo for a huge guaranteed bonus. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the game of your choice for a $150 return in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Sports bettors can secure a 30x return on their first $5 wager win or lose with DraftKings Sportsbook. Registering for an account via the links on this page will earn you $150 in bonus bets win or lose.

A pair of postseason games are on the docket for Monday night, with more to come throughout the week. This promo is applicable to any betting market in any NBA playoff game. On Monday, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers will host the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies, respectively. A win for Miami or LA would represent the chance to take a 3-1 series lead, which would be massive as the series move back to Milwaukee and Memphis for Game 5.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets when you activate this DraftKings NBA promo and wager on the game of your choice.

DraftKings NBA Promo Offers $150 Guaranteed Bonus for Any Playoff Game

DraftKings Sportsbook has an incredible new user offer now available to sports bettors in states where legal online sports betting is legal. This offer of a $150 return in bonus bets win or lose is a vast improvement on their last promo. Previously, players were limited to a money line bet and the wager had to win in order for the bonus to convey. That's no longer the case.

That means you could throw down $5 on the Miami Heat to beat the Bucks in Game 4 or get Jimmy Butler to record a triple-double at longer odds. Either way, you'll earn $150 in bonus bets. If your wager wins, you'll also get back your wager and a cash profit.

How to Secure This DraftKings NBA Promo

Prospective players can get in on the action by registering for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook. Follow the step-by-step guide below to sign up and secure a guaranteed bonus:

Sign up for this DraftKings NBA promo

Enter the necessary personal information to set up an account

Pick a deposit method and add $5+ to your account

Navigate to any NBA game

Wager $5+ on any betting market

Regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bets to your account for use on other games in the NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

In-App Promos

There are two in-app promos available for Monday's postseason games. The first is a head-to-head points boost for Ja Morant or LeBron James. Players who opt-into this offer will get a 33% profit boost on either player to score more points than the other.

The second offer is a no-sweat same-game parlay or SGPx wager. Players who build a 3+ leg SGP or SGPx wager can get up to $10 back in bonus bets if their bet settles as a loss. The bonus bets would be eligible for use on another game.

Sign up for this new DraftKings NBA promo to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets when you wager on any game.

