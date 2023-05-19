DraftKings NBA Promo Brings $150 Bonus Win or Lose for Heat-Celtics

This DraftKings NBA promo comes with a $150 guaranteed bonus for Game 2 of Heat-Celtics when you wager $5+ on any betting market.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will attempt to steal a second-consecutive in Boston on Friday night and there's a DraftKings NBA promo that will give new players the chance to earn a 30x return win or lose on their first bet. If you sign up for this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook, you will have the opportunity to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

New users who register for this DraftKings NBA promo ahead of Game 2 of Heat-Celtics will receive a $150 bonus. This will convey as bonus bets, which you can use on other NBA Playoffs games, as well as those in the NHL and MLB.

For the second-straight series, Boston allowed the visiting team to walk into the TD Garden as an underdog and walk out with a 1-0 series lead. Jimmy Butler's 35-point performance led the way for the Heat, while five other Miami players scored 15+ points. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in scoring with 30 points, but he flat-out disappeared in the fourth quarter of Game 1.

DraftKings Sportsbook's guaranteed bonus offer stands in stark contrast to the new user promo of most of their competitors. In most instances, legal online sportsbooks offer what is essentially a second-chance bet that only goes into effect if a bettor's first cash bet loses. In that case, the player gets another chance.

However, DraftKings' offer makes each and every new user a guaranteed winner. That's because after depositing $5+ and wagering $5+ on Heat-Celtics Game 2, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to use on this game and more. The bonus bets aren't tied to the NBA specifically, so wagering on the NHL Playoffs and MLB would also be in play. You can choose to initially bet on the Celtics to win, the Heat to cover, or Jimmy Butler to score over 25.5 points. No matter what, you'll earn $150 in bonus bets.

How to Register for This DraftKings NBA Promo

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook is really easy. Follow our registration guide below to get in on the action ahead of Heat-Celtics Game 2 on Friday night:

DraftKings NBA Promo $150 Bonus for Game 2 of Heat-Celtics Sign-Up Process Register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account Fill out the required personal information sections to confirm your identity Enter your email address and create an account password Choose one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal Add $5 or more to your new account Wager $5+ on any market in the Heat-Celtics game States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified May 19, 2023

Keep in mind that if your first cash wager settles as a loss, you'll still receive six $25 bonus bets ($150 total) to use on other games. A winning bet would earn these bonus bets along with a cash profit.

In-App Promos

If you want to take advantage of even more offers beyond the $150 guaranteed bonus, head on over to the promos section of the app. There you'll find a "Superstar Boost" of Jayson Tatum to score 25+ points and Jaylen Brown to make 2+ three-pointers at boosted +140 odds.

There's also a popular no-sweat same-game parlay promo available to all players. This promo will back your qualifying 3+ leg same-game parlay on Heat-Celtics with up to $10 in bonus bets. If your first wager with this promo loses, you'll get back up to $10 in bonus bets to use on other games.

