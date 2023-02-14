DraftKings NBA Promo Code: Bet $5 on Any Team to Win, Get $150 Bonus Bets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The NBA slate this week is chock full of games leading up to All-Star Weekend and bettors can sign up to activate a brand-new DraftKings NBA promo code offer. This promo comes with a 30-1 odds boost for any NBA team to win its game.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150! ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

NBA fans can get in on this week's action with a massive 30-1 odds boost for any team to win its game. Signing up via our links will instantly activate our DraftKings NBA promo code and unlock this bet $5, win $150 offer.

One common misnomer about the NBA All-Star Game is that it represents the midpoint of the regular season. In fact, this weekend's ASG marks what is essentially a 20-game sprint to the playoffs. With plenty of game that have high stakes, this DraftKings NBA promo comes at the perfect time.

Activate this DraftKings NBA promo code when you sign up for a new account to bet $5, win $150 if your team wins.

DraftKings NBA Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Win $150 Offer This Week

DraftKings Sportsbook has rolled out a new promo for prospective bettors to use on the NBA. This promo comes with a 30-1 odds boost, which players can apply to any team. What makes this especially enticing is the fact that you can use the odds boost on a heavy favorite, not just an underdog.

Tuesday night's heaviest favorite is the Milwaukee Bucks, who will play host to the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee has been installed as a -380 favorite, which implies it would usually take a $570 winning wager to make $150. Instead, you could sign up for this offer from DraftKings and wager $5 on Milwaukee to win. If they do, you'll earn a $150 return in bonus bets. If they don't, you'll only be out $5 rather than $570.

NBA No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay Promo

If you're looking for another way to find value with DraftKings Sportsbook beyond the 30-1 odds boost, you can take advantage of a no-sweat same-game parlay promo. This offer is available to bettors who opt-in and place a 3+ leg same-game parlay on any NBA game.

If your first cash wager on a qualifying same-game parlay loses, DraftKings will issue up to $10 back in bonus bets to use on other games this week. You can use those bonus bets on other games in the NBA and more.

How to Use Our DraftKings NBA Promo Code

If you want to bet $5, win $150 on any NBA game, you'll need to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete the following steps:

Register to apply our DraftKings NBA promo code

Input the required personal information

Make a $5+ deposit via your preferred method

Navigate to any NBA game

Wager $5+ on any team's money line

You will earn $150 in bonus bets if your team wins its game. You can use these bonus bets on other NBA games, as well as those in other sports leagues.

Bet $5, win $150 if your team wins when you register for this DraftKings NBA promo code offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150! ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.