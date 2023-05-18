DraftKings NBA Promo Offers $150 Guaranteed Bonus for Lakers-Nuggets Game 2

The newest DraftKings NBA promo comes with a $150 guaranteed bonus for new players to use on Lakers-Nuggets Game 2.

The Western Conference Finals continue on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Lakers head to the Ball Arena to take on the Denver Nuggets. If you register for the newest DraftKings NBA promo, you will have the chance to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

This DraftKings NBA promo is the most widely-available guaranteed bonus bet offer in the business. No matter if your first bet wins or loses, you will secure a 30x return on your first $5 cash wager on Game 2 of Lakers-Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic looked every bit like a two-time league MVP in Game 1. The Nuggets center dropped 34 points, pulled down 21 rebounds and dished out 14 assists in a 132-126 victory. Jamal Murray was great in his own right, scoring 31 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who combined for 66 points in Game 1, will need more support from the rest of the Lakers to have a chance in Game 2.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose when you sign up to activate this DraftKings NBA promo for Lakers-Nuggets Game 2.



DraftKings Sportsbook is one of very few legal online sportsbooks to offer a guaranteed return in bonus bets no matter what. What makes this offer even more enticing is the mere $5 initial deposit and wager required to earn the $150 bonus. Since your bonus will convey win or lose, one of the smarter ways to go about placing this bet is by wagering on a market with long odds.

Betting $5 on the Nuggets to win at -210 odds would only make you $2.38 in profit. A $5 wager on Anthony Davis to lead the game in scoring at +370 odds, however, would earn you $18.50 in cash winnings. If you really wanted to go for a long shot, a $5 bet on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to be the game's leading scorer at +13000 odds would return $650 in cash profit.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings NBA Promo

Activating this DraftKings NBA promo is quite simple. Our links automatically apply our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code, which unlocks the bet $5, get $150 offer. If you want to get in on the action ahead of Game 2, follow these steps to register for an account:

Sign up for this DraftKings NBA promo

Complete the required information fields to set up an account

Choose online banking or another method to add funds to your account

Deposit $5+

Pick the Lakers-Nuggets matchup

Wager at least $5 on any betting market

DraftKings Sportsbook will credit your account with six $25 bonus bets ($150 total) no matter what. You can use these bonus bets on other games in the NBA, as well as the MLB and NHL Playoffs. Plus, if your first bet wins, you'll receive cash winnings as well.

NBA No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay

One of the best features available in the DraftKings Sportsbook app is the same-game parlay builder. A same-game parlay is a single bet that combines more than one market from a single game into a wager with longer odds than each individual leg. The NBA no-sweat same-game parlay promo will return up to $10 in bonus bets if your SGP settles as a loss.

Keep in mind that in order to qualify, you must opt-into the promo in the promos section of the app. You'll then have to build a SGP for Game 2 of Lakers-Nuggets with three or more legs. The promo will only cover your first qualifying same-game parlay on this matchup. If your bet wins, you'll get back your wager along with cash winnings. If your bet loses, DraftKings will refund up to $10 in bonus bets to use on other games.

Sign up with our DraftKings promo code to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets for Game 2 of Lakers-Nuggets.

