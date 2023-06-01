DraftKings NFL Promo Code: Best Sportsbook Bonus | 2023

$200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $50 BONUS BET $1,000 DEPOSIT BONUS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook Overview

DraftKings NFL Promo Code Unlocks Choice of Two Offers

The best DraftKings promo code for NFL 2023 activates either a $200 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 deposit match.

Rather than limit prospective bettors to a single new user promo, DraftKings Sportsbook has made two vastly different offers available to new players. Let's take a look at what each offer brings to the table:

Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus

The first offer available from DraftKings Sportsbook is one that comes with a guaranteed 40x return on your first $5 wager. Players who sign up for this bet $5, get $200 bonus offer will be able to bet on any market in the game of their choice and secure $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. The bonus bets will convey as eight $25 bonus bets, which are applicable to any betting market in any sports league.

$50 Bonus Bet and $1,000 Deposit Bonus

Another great new user offer available with DraftKings Sportsbook comes in two parts. The first is a $50 bonus bet, which you can use on the betting market of your choice in the NFL or another sport. The second portion of this offer is a deposit bonus. DraftKings Sportsbook will match your first cash deposit at a 20% rate all the way up to $1,000. That means if you deposit $100, DraftKings will add $20 in bonus credit. If you deposit $5,000 or more, you'll earn the full $1,000 deposit bonus. In total, you can receive up to $1,050 in bonuses when you sign up for this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to Sign Up With Our DraftKings NFL Promo Code

There are two new user promos to choose from when registering for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Remember, there's no need to manually input a DraftKings NFL promo code, as our links will instantly activate either offer.

Provide the required personal information to confirm your identity, including your full legal name, residential address, phone number and date of birth

Enter an email address and create an account password

Make an initial deposit via the deposit method of your choice If you choose the bet $5, get $200 offer, you'll need to deposit $5 or more If you choose the $50 bonus bet and $1,000 deposit bonus, you'll receive a 20% deposit bonus up to $1,000

Navigate to the game of your choice and place a wager on any betting market

Players who choose the bet $5, get $200 offer will receive eight $25 bonus bets win or lose. Those who pick the bonus bet and deposit bonus offer will be able to use their bonus bet and receive additional bonus credit via the deposit bonus.

Deposit Methods

DraftKings Sportsbook offers quite a few deposit methods for your initial deposit and beyond. This includes options such as:

Online banking

Credit/debit card

PayPal

Venmo

VIP Preferred (e-check)

Play+ prepaid card

Cash @ Cage

Wire transfer

Each of these deposit methods works quickly, with most options presenting an immediate account balance following the first deposit.

Withdrawal Methods

DraftKings Sportsbook also has a number of withdrawal methods for when you want to pull funds from your account. These options include:

Online banking

Debit card

VIP Preferred (e-check)

PayPal

Venmo

Play+ prepaid card

Wire transfer

Check

Cash @ Cage

In order to withdraw funds to a PayPal or Venmo account, you will have needed to make a deposit via the same method at least one time prior. Checks will arrive through the mail, so the wait time to receive your withdrawal will take the longest time with this method.

Super Bowl Odds for SB 58

Super Bowl Odds Kansas City Chiefs (+600) Philadelphia Eagles (+650) Buffalo Bills (+900) San Francisco 49ers (+1000) Cincinatti Bengals (+1100) Dallas Cowboys (+1400) New York Jets (+1800) Baltimore Ravens (+2000) Miami Dolphins (+2200) Detroit Lions (+2200) Los Angeles Chargers (+2500) Jacksonville Jaguars (+2500) Seattle Seahawks (+3000) New Orleans Saints (+3500) Minnesota Vikings (+3500) Cleveland Browns (+4000) Denver Broncos (+4000) Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000) Chicago Bears (+5000) New York Giants (+6500) Los Angeles Rams (+6500) Washington Commanders (+6500) New England Patriots (+6500) Las Vegas Raiders (+6500) Green Bay Packers (+6500) Atlanta Falcons (+7000) Carolina Panthers (+7500) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7500) Tennessee Titans (+8000) Indianapolis Colts (+10000) Houston Texans (+20000) Arizona Cardinals (+20000)

The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, are the preseason favorite at +600 odds. Last season's runner-up, the Philadelphia Eagles, have the best odds in the NFC and the second-best overall odds at +650. Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills (+900), NFC runner-ups San Francisco (+1000) and Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (+1100) round out the Top-5.

Interestingly enough, Dallas enters the season with +1400 odds to win the Super Bowl, while the New York Jets, who added Aaron Rodgers this offseason, have been installed at +1800 odds. The Baltimore Ravens (+2000), Detroit Lions (+2200) and Miami Dolphins (+2200) are also in the Top-10.

2023-24 MVP Odds

MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes (+700) Joe Burrow (+750) Josh Allen (+800) Jalen Hurts (+800) Lamar Jackson (+1200) Trevor Lawrence (+1400) Justin Herbert (+1400) Justin Fields (+1400) Aaron Rodgers (+1400) Tua Tagovailoa (+2000)

Patrick Mahomes, coming off another Super Bowl win, leads the way in terms of MVP odds at +700. Jalen Hurts, who went toe-to-toe with Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII, has been listed with the third-best odds at +800. Aaron Rodgers made headlines with his move from Green Bay to New York this offseason. He enters the 2023-24 season at +1400 odds to win the league MVP award.

States Where You Can Use Our DraftKings NFL Promo Code

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the biggest names in legal online sports betting and it's available in an ever-growing list of states, including: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Each of these states allow for new user promos. As such, you can sign up for the bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer or the $50 bonus bet and $1,000 deposit bonus offer. Once signed up, you'll have access to a bevy of in-app promos, odds boosts and more.

Eligibility Requirements

In order to sign up for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook, all prospective bettors must meet certain eligibility requirements. For starters, you'll need to be physically located within the state limits of any of the states where legal online sports betting is available. You do not need to be a resident of the state you ultimately place a bet in. For example, if you live in Florida, where online sports betting is unavailable, but you travel to Louisiana, you will be eligible to bet on sports while there. As is the case with any legal online sportsbook, you'll also need to be at least 21 years of age to qualify for an account.

Customer Service

There are multiple ways to reach out to customer service if you have a question about your account.

FAQ

DraftKings Sportsbook has a "?" bubble at the bottom right of the sportsbook screen. If you click on this bubble, you'll be redirected to a guide with frequently asked questions.

Live Chat

If you navigate to the help section of the app, you'll see a green button that offers support. This will open a chat box, which will connect you to a live agent who can answer your questions.

Email

In the help section of the app, there's a "Contact Us" section that you can select. This will open a form to submit, which will create an email correspondence. You can also upload an image or a file to provide context for your question.

DraftKings Sportsbook FAQ

Does DraftKings Sportsbook Have a Mobile App?

Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook has a mobile app, which is available in more states than ever. From there, you can access free-to-play pools and more in addition to sports betting markets.

Does DraftKings Sportsbook Offer Parlays and Same-Game Parlays?

Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook offers both parlay wagers and same-game parlays. There are also featured SGPs for certain games, as well as in-app promos to take advantage of.

Can I Use Funds From DraftKings Sportsbook With DraftKings Online Casino?

DraftKings Sportsbook has a shared wallet that can be used with other DraftKings properties. This includes the DraftKings Online Casino, which is available in a limited number of states, as well as DraftKings DFS.