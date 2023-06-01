DraftKings NFL Promo Code: Best Sportsbook Bonus | 2023
The latest DraftKings NFL promo code offer comes with a significant $200 guaranteed bonus to use on games in any league.
$200 BONUS BETS
DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$50 BONUS BET $1,000 DEPOSIT BONUS
DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
More states than ever have access to legal online sports betting. The links on this page will automatically apply our DraftKings NFL promo code, which will activate a bet $5, get $200 return in bonus bets.
One thing that's important to keep in mind is that our DraftKings promo code will activate the latest offer from DraftKings Sportsbook, regardless of whether you sign up during the NFL season or not. DraftKings routinely makes futures markets available for individual player awards, as well as division, conference and Super Bowl winners.
Sign up with our DraftKings NFL promo code to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. If you would prefer a $50 bonus bet and a $1,000 deposit bonus, register for that DraftKings Sportsbook promo instead.
DraftKings Sportsbook Overview
DraftKings Sportsbook
DraftKings NFL Promo Code Link
DraftKings Promo Code Necessary?
No, as long as you sign up via the links on this page.
Minimum Deposit
$5
Minimum Betting Age
21+
Sportsbook Platforms
iOS (Apple App Store), Android (GooglePlay Store), Web Browser
Mobile App Listed As
DraftKings Sportsbook & Casino
States With App
AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
|Promos Provided By
|Sports Betting Dime & Newsweek
|Verified and Fact-Checked By
|Russell Joy
DraftKings NFL Promo Code Unlocks Choice of Two Offers
Rather than limit prospective bettors to a single new user promo, DraftKings Sportsbook has made two vastly different offers available to new players. Let's take a look at what each offer brings to the table:
Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus
The first offer available from DraftKings Sportsbook is one that comes with a guaranteed 40x return on your first $5 wager. Players who sign up for this bet $5, get $200 bonus offer will be able to bet on any market in the game of their choice and secure $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. The bonus bets will convey as eight $25 bonus bets, which are applicable to any betting market in any sports league.
$50 Bonus Bet and $1,000 Deposit Bonus
Another great new user offer available with DraftKings Sportsbook comes in two parts. The first is a $50 bonus bet, which you can use on the betting market of your choice in the NFL or another sport. The second portion of this offer is a deposit bonus. DraftKings Sportsbook will match your first cash deposit at a 20% rate all the way up to $1,000. That means if you deposit $100, DraftKings will add $20 in bonus credit. If you deposit $5,000 or more, you'll earn the full $1,000 deposit bonus. In total, you can receive up to $1,050 in bonuses when you sign up for this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook.
How to Sign Up With Our DraftKings NFL Promo Code
There are two new user promos to choose from when registering for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Remember, there's no need to manually input a DraftKings NFL promo code, as our links will instantly activate either offer.
- Sign up with our DraftKings NFL promo code to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets
- Register for a $50 bonus bet and a $1,000 deposit bonus
- Provide the required personal information to confirm your identity, including your full legal name, residential address, phone number and date of birth
- Enter an email address and create an account password
- Make an initial deposit via the deposit method of your choice
- If you choose the bet $5, get $200 offer, you'll need to deposit $5 or more
- If you choose the $50 bonus bet and $1,000 deposit bonus, you'll receive a 20% deposit bonus up to $1,000
- Navigate to the game of your choice and place a wager on any betting market
Players who choose the bet $5, get $200 offer will receive eight $25 bonus bets win or lose. Those who pick the bonus bet and deposit bonus offer will be able to use their bonus bet and receive additional bonus credit via the deposit bonus.
Deposit Methods
DraftKings Sportsbook offers quite a few deposit methods for your initial deposit and beyond. This includes options such as:
- Online banking
- Credit/debit card
- PayPal
- Venmo
- VIP Preferred (e-check)
- Play+ prepaid card
- Cash @ Cage
- Wire transfer
Each of these deposit methods works quickly, with most options presenting an immediate account balance following the first deposit.
Withdrawal Methods
DraftKings Sportsbook also has a number of withdrawal methods for when you want to pull funds from your account. These options include:
- Online banking
- Debit card
- VIP Preferred (e-check)
- PayPal
- Venmo
- Play+ prepaid card
- Wire transfer
- Check
- Cash @ Cage
In order to withdraw funds to a PayPal or Venmo account, you will have needed to make a deposit via the same method at least one time prior. Checks will arrive through the mail, so the wait time to receive your withdrawal will take the longest time with this method.
Super Bowl Odds for SB 58
Super Bowl Odds
|Kansas City Chiefs (+600)
|Philadelphia Eagles (+650)
|Buffalo Bills (+900)
|San Francisco 49ers (+1000)
|Cincinatti Bengals (+1100)
|Dallas Cowboys (+1400)
|New York Jets (+1800)
|Baltimore Ravens (+2000)
|Miami Dolphins (+2200)
|Detroit Lions (+2200)
|Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)
|Jacksonville Jaguars (+2500)
|Seattle Seahawks (+3000)
|New Orleans Saints (+3500)
|Minnesota Vikings (+3500)
|Cleveland Browns (+4000)
|Denver Broncos (+4000)
|Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000)
|Chicago Bears (+5000)
|New York Giants (+6500)
|Los Angeles Rams (+6500)
|Washington Commanders (+6500)
|New England Patriots (+6500)
|Las Vegas Raiders (+6500)
|Green Bay Packers (+6500)
|Atlanta Falcons (+7000)
|Carolina Panthers (+7500)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7500)
|Tennessee Titans (+8000)
|Indianapolis Colts (+10000)
|Houston Texans (+20000)
|Arizona Cardinals (+20000)
The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, are the preseason favorite at +600 odds. Last season's runner-up, the Philadelphia Eagles, have the best odds in the NFC and the second-best overall odds at +650. Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills (+900), NFC runner-ups San Francisco (+1000) and Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (+1100) round out the Top-5.
Interestingly enough, Dallas enters the season with +1400 odds to win the Super Bowl, while the New York Jets, who added Aaron Rodgers this offseason, have been installed at +1800 odds. The Baltimore Ravens (+2000), Detroit Lions (+2200) and Miami Dolphins (+2200) are also in the Top-10.
2023-24 MVP Odds
MVP Odds
|Patrick Mahomes (+700)
|Joe Burrow (+750)
|Josh Allen (+800)
|Jalen Hurts (+800)
|Lamar Jackson (+1200)
|Trevor Lawrence (+1400)
|Justin Herbert (+1400)
|Justin Fields (+1400)
|Aaron Rodgers (+1400)
|Tua Tagovailoa (+2000)
Patrick Mahomes, coming off another Super Bowl win, leads the way in terms of MVP odds at +700. Jalen Hurts, who went toe-to-toe with Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII, has been listed with the third-best odds at +800. Aaron Rodgers made headlines with his move from Green Bay to New York this offseason. He enters the 2023-24 season at +1400 odds to win the league MVP award.
States Where You Can Use Our DraftKings NFL Promo Code
DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the biggest names in legal online sports betting and it's available in an ever-growing list of states, including: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
Each of these states allow for new user promos. As such, you can sign up for the bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer or the $50 bonus bet and $1,000 deposit bonus offer. Once signed up, you'll have access to a bevy of in-app promos, odds boosts and more.
Eligibility Requirements
In order to sign up for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook, all prospective bettors must meet certain eligibility requirements. For starters, you'll need to be physically located within the state limits of any of the states where legal online sports betting is available. You do not need to be a resident of the state you ultimately place a bet in. For example, if you live in Florida, where online sports betting is unavailable, but you travel to Louisiana, you will be eligible to bet on sports while there. As is the case with any legal online sportsbook, you'll also need to be at least 21 years of age to qualify for an account.
Customer Service
There are multiple ways to reach out to customer service if you have a question about your account.
FAQ
DraftKings Sportsbook has a "?" bubble at the bottom right of the sportsbook screen. If you click on this bubble, you'll be redirected to a guide with frequently asked questions.
Live Chat
If you navigate to the help section of the app, you'll see a green button that offers support. This will open a chat box, which will connect you to a live agent who can answer your questions.
In the help section of the app, there's a "Contact Us" section that you can select. This will open a form to submit, which will create an email correspondence. You can also upload an image or a file to provide context for your question.
DraftKings Sportsbook FAQ
Does DraftKings Sportsbook Have a Mobile App?
Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook has a mobile app, which is available in more states than ever. From there, you can access free-to-play pools and more in addition to sports betting markets.
Does DraftKings Sportsbook Offer Parlays and Same-Game Parlays?
Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook offers both parlay wagers and same-game parlays. There are also featured SGPs for certain games, as well as in-app promos to take advantage of.
Can I Use Funds From DraftKings Sportsbook With DraftKings Online Casino?
DraftKings Sportsbook has a shared wallet that can be used with other DraftKings properties. This includes the DraftKings Online Casino, which is available in a limited number of states, as well as DraftKings DFS.