DraftKings NFL Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Thursday Night Football Bonus

Thursday Night Football is here and this DraftKings NFL promo code offer is raising the stakes for the game. Bettors can cash in on a no-brainer bonus by signing up with this new promo. Let's take a closer look at this offer.
New bettors can bet $5 on the Vikings or Eagles with this DraftKings NFL promo code offer. This will trigger an instant $200 bonus no matter what happens in the game.
Thursday Night Football signals the start of NFL Week 2. The Eagles and Vikings will meet on the short week. They have only had a few days to prepare, which can make for an unpredictable game.
DraftKings Sportsbook is taking the uncertainty out of the equation though. Bettors who take advantage of this new offer can start off with a guaranteed winner.
DraftKings NFL Promo Code Delivers $200 in Bonuses Instantly
Although this DraftKings NFL promo might seem like it's too good to be true, it delivers in a big way. Remember, signing up and placing a $5 bet on the Vikings or Eagles is all it takes to win.
Next, bettors will have eight $25 bonus bets to use on this Thursday Night Football game, any NFL Week 2 matchup, college football, MLB or a wide range of other markets. There is no shortage of options for bettors.
New users can activate this DraftKings promo in a number of states, including Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
How to Redeem This DraftKings NFL Promo Code Offer
Signing up and redeeming this offer is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to input a promo code to unlock it. Follow this guide to sign up now:
|DraftKings NFL Promo Code
|Bet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for Thursday Night Football
|Sign-Up Process
|States with DraftKings Sportsbook
|AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
|Bonus Last Verified
|September 14, 2023
Betting on Eagles vs. Vikings
The Eagles and Vikings are taking center stage tonight on Amazon Prime. The Eagles are favored by almost a touchdown, but anything can happen on these Thursday night games. Bettors can cash in on other offers for this matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook. Grab a 50% profit boost or an up seven early payout promo. There are tons of different ways to win with this DraftKings Sportsbook offer.
Sign up with this DraftKings NFL promo code offer and start with a $5+ bet on Eagles-Vikings to win $200 in bonuses instantly.
