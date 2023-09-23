DraftKings NFL Promo Code: Claim $350 in Bonuses for Week 3

DraftKings NFL promo code
New players can win up to $350 in bonuses with this DraftKings NFL promo code offer. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The latest DraftKings NFL promo code offer will start players off with a guaranteed winner this weekend. Anyone who activates this offer and bets on the NFL will have the chance to start stacking up bonuses. Here's a closer look at this offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

New players who redeem this DraftKings NFL promo code offer can bet $5 on any game to win $200 in bonus bets and $150 in no-sweat NFL bets. These bonuses are guaranteed no matter the outcome of the original wager.

NFL Week 3 is finally here and there is no shortage of options for bettors to choose from. Start with bets on any of the games and start reaping the rewards. DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for football bettors everywhere. Check out this welcome bonus and download the app to start betting on the NFL today.

Sign up with this DraftKings NFL promo code offer and bet $5 on any game to win up to $350 in bonuses.

DraftKings NFL Promo Code: How to Bet $5, Win $350

There are two parts to this DraftKings NFL promo. New players who sign up and start betting with this offer can secure up to $350 in bonuses. All it takes is a $5 wager on any NFL game to win.

No matter what happens in the original game, bettors will collect $200 in bonuses and $150 in no-sweat NFL bets. The bonus bets will hit your account instantly. The no-sweat bets will be applicable to games this weekend.

That means anyone who takes advantage of this DraftKings NFL promo can start to use these bonus bets on other games. As for the no-sweat bets, apply those bet tokens to any matchup this weekend.

Claiming This DraftKings NFL Promo Code

New players in select states can take advantage of this DraftKings promo (AZ, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV and WY). Follow the step-by-step guide below to begin:

DraftKings Promo CodeBet $5, Get $200 Win or Lose for Any NFL Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Create a new account to activate this DraftKings promo code
  2. Fill in the necessary personal information to set up a new account
  3. Make a cash deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this offer
  4. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store
  5. Bet $5 or more on any NFL game
  6. Win $200 in bonuses and $150 in no-sweat NFL bets
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 23, 2023

Betting on NFL Week 3

The DraftKings Sportsbook promo is the easiest way to hit the ground running this weekend. In addition to this welcome bonus, new users can check out the promotions page for the best offers. There are profit boosts, no-sweat bets and other unique offers available throughout the weekend. Sign up and start reaping the rewards today.

Sign up with this DraftKings NFL promo code offer and bet $5 on any game to win up to $350 in bonuses.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

