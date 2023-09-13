DraftKings NFL Promo Code: Claim Best Bonus For Eagles-Vikings TNF

DraftKings NFL promo code
Our DraftKings NFL promo code will activate a bet $5, get $200 bonus bets offer for Eagles-Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football and our DraftKings NFL promo code will unlock a huge offer. New players who sign up with DraftKings will earn $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with a mere $5+ wager on the game.

New players who take a few minutes to register via our links will automatically apply our DraftKings NFL promo code. This will unlock the bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus bets offer for Thursday Night Football.

There's no love lost between the Vikings and Eagles. Minnesota receive Justin Jefferson said just as much earlier this week.Your first $5+ wager on any betting market for Thursday Night Football will earn you $200 in bonus bets no matter how to the wager settles.

Sign up with our DraftKings NFL promo code to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what for Vikings-Eagles. Bettors in Kentucky can pre-register for a $200 bonus from DraftKings Kentucky.

DraftKings NFL Promo Code: Claim Best Bonus For Eagles-Vikings TNF

There is a tremendous new user promo now available to prospective bettors leading up to and during Vikings-Eagles. DraftKings Sportsbook took an already generous bet $5, get $150 offer and upped the ante to a $200 guaranteed bonus ahead of Week 1. The offer will continue through Week 2, but like other new user promos from other sportsbooks, this will only last for so long.

The actual mechanics of the offer are really simple. Players who place a $5+ bet on Thursday Night Football will trigger a bonus bet payment of $200. You can pick any betting market, like the Eagles to win or the Vikings to cover. If you want to bet on DeVonta Smith to score a TD, you can do that instead.

Sign Up With Our DraftKings NFL Promo Code for TNF

Before you get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook, you'll need to register for an account. Complete the steps below to sign up and bet on Thursday Night Football:

DraftKings NFL Promo CodeBet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Vikings-Eagles TNF
Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for an account to apply our DraftKings NFL promo code
  2. Enter the necessary information to confirm your identity, including your name, address and date of birth
  3. Input your email address and create a password for your account
  4. Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, debit card or PayPal
  5. Deposit $5+ into your account
  6. Wager $5+ on a betting market in Vikings-Eagles
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 14, 2023

DraftKings Sportsbook will credit your account with eight $25 bonus bets no matter what. You can then apply the bonus bets to Thursday night's matchup and other games this week.

Two More Offers for TNF

There are two more NFL offers available to new and existing players. The first is the NFL Week 2 no-sweat bet. With this offer, your qualifying wager will either earn you a cash win or a second chance in bonus bets.

The real standout in-app promo offer is the TNF up 7 early win offer. With this promo, you will win your money line bet immediately if your team takes a 7+ point lead in the game. For example, if you opt-into this promo and bet on the Vikings to win and they take a 7-0 lead, but lose 35-10, you'd still earn your money line win.

Register for this DraftKings NFL promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for TNF.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

