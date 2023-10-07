DraftKings NFL Promo Code: Score $1,250 in Week 5 Bonuses

New bettors can win up to $1,250 in bonuses with the latest DraftKings NFL promo code offer.

Week 5 of the season is almost here, but there is still time to grab this DraftKings NFL promo code offer before the games kick off on Sunday. New users can start securing bonuses left and right with this promotion. Get in on the action with this DraftKings NFL promo code offer today.

New players who claim this DraftKings NFL promo code offer can win a $50 welcome bonus, up to $1,000 in deposit bonuses and a $200 instant NFL bonus. That's a total of $1,250 in bonuses for new bettors.

There are a ton of great matchups on the board this weekend. However, Cowboys-49ers on Sunday Night Football is the biggest game of the day. Bettors can go all in on this NFC rivalry game or win big on any of the other NFL matchups on Sunday. Let's take a deeper dive into the details of this DraftKings Sportsbook promo.

DraftKings NFL Promo Code: Cowboys vs. 49ers Odds

First things first, there are three different ways to win with this DraftKings NFL promo. Bettors can collect bonuses in a variety of ways. Here's a look at the individual components of this new promotion:

New users will receive a $50 welcome bonus after signing up.

First-time depositors will get a 20% match on all deposits for up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Place a first bet of $5 or more on the NFL to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

All of these bonus bets are applicable to Cowboys-49ers on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco is a slight favorite at home on DraftKings Sportsbook right now.

NFL Week 5 Best Matchups

Aside from Cowboys-49ers, there are tons of other great games on the Sunday slate. Remember, a $5 bet on any game will trigger an instant $200 bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here's a closer look at all the options for bettors on NFL Week 5:

London Game

Bills vs. Jaguars

Early Afternoon Games

Patriots vs. Saints

Colts vs. Titans

Steelers vs. Ravens

Lions vs. Panthers

Falcons vs. Texans

Dolphins vs. Giants

Late Afternoon Games

Cardinals vs. Bengals

Rams vs. Eagles

Broncos vs. Jets

Vikings vs. Chiefs

Primetime Games

49ers vs. Cowboys

Raiders vs. Packers

Unlocking This DraftKings NFL Promo Code Offer

New bettors can sign up and activate this offer by following the helpful guide below:

DraftKings Promo Code Win up to $1,250 in bonuses on NFL Week 5

Sign-Up Process Set up a new account Fill out the required fields with basic identifying information to create a new account Receive $50 welcome bonus Make a cash deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this offer This first deposit will get a 20% match in bonuses for up to $1,000 Bet $5 on any NFL game to win $200 in bonuses States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified October 7, 2023

