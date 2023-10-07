DraftKings NFL Promo Code: Score $1,250 in Week 5 Bonuses

New bettors can win up to $1,250 in bonuses with the latest DraftKings NFL promo code offer. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Week 5 of the season is almost here, but there is still time to grab this DraftKings NFL promo code offer before the games kick off on Sunday. New users can start securing bonuses left and right with this promotion. Get in on the action with this DraftKings NFL promo code offer today.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

New players who claim this DraftKings NFL promo code offer can win a $50 welcome bonus, up to $1,000 in deposit bonuses and a $200 instant NFL bonus. That's a total of $1,250 in bonuses for new bettors.

There are a ton of great matchups on the board this weekend. However, Cowboys-49ers on Sunday Night Football is the biggest game of the day. Bettors can go all in on this NFC rivalry game or win big on any of the other NFL matchups on Sunday. Let's take a deeper dive into the details of this DraftKings Sportsbook promo.

New users can get started with this DraftKings NFL promo code offer and win up to $1,250 in bonuses.

DraftKings NFL Promo Code: Cowboys vs. 49ers Odds

First things first, there are three different ways to win with this DraftKings NFL promo. Bettors can collect bonuses in a variety of ways. Here's a look at the individual components of this new promotion:

  • New users will receive a $50 welcome bonus after signing up.
  • First-time depositors will get a 20% match on all deposits for up to $1,000 in bonuses.
  • Place a first bet of $5 or more on the NFL to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

All of these bonus bets are applicable to Cowboys-49ers on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco is a slight favorite at home on DraftKings Sportsbook right now.

NFL Week 5 Best Matchups

Aside from Cowboys-49ers, there are tons of other great games on the Sunday slate. Remember, a $5 bet on any game will trigger an instant $200 bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here's a closer look at all the options for bettors on NFL Week 5:

London Game

  • Bills vs. Jaguars

Early Afternoon Games

  • Patriots vs. Saints
  • Colts vs. Titans
  • Steelers vs. Ravens
  • Lions vs. Panthers
  • Falcons vs. Texans
  • Dolphins vs. Giants

Late Afternoon Games

  • Cardinals vs. Bengals
  • Rams vs. Eagles
  • Broncos vs. Jets
  • Vikings vs. Chiefs

Primetime Games

  • 49ers vs. Cowboys
  • Raiders vs. Packers

Unlocking This DraftKings NFL Promo Code Offer

New bettors can sign up and activate this offer by following the helpful guide below:

DraftKings Promo CodeWin up to $1,250 in bonuses on NFL Week 5
Sign-Up Process
  1. Set up a new account to automatically activate this promo code offer
  2. Fill out the required fields with basic identifying information to create a new account
  3. Receive $50 welcome bonus
  4. Make a cash deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this offer
  5. This first deposit will get a 20% match in bonuses for up to $1,000
  6. Bet $5 on any NFL game to win $200 in bonuses
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 7, 2023

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

