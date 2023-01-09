DraftKings Ohio: $200 Bonus for TCU-Georgia National Championship Game

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs will take the field in the National Championship Game on Monday night, and you can sign up with DraftKings Ohio for a great guaranteed bonus. A mere $5 wager will earn you a $200 bonus win or lose.

OHIO BET $5, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

DraftKings Ohio is offering any prospective bettor in the Buckeye State a three-digit bonus win or lose. If you sign up via the links on this page, you'll have the chance to bet $5, get $200 guaranteed with a wager on the National Championship Game.

The Georgia Bulldogs are a massive 13-point favorite in this game. The good news for prospective bettors is that their first cash wager doesn't need to win in order to get a 40x return on their first $5 bet. That means you could potentially bet on either team's money line, the spread or the total points line, just to name a few markets.

Sign up with DraftKings Ohio for a $200 guaranteed bonus ahead of the National Championship Game between TCU and Georgia.

DraftKings Ohio Offers $200 Bonus for National Championship Game

If you plan on betting on tonight's National Championship Game, DraftKings Ohio has the ultimate no-brainer for bettors in the Buckeye State. Any player who registers for an account via the links on this page will have the chance to bet $5 on any betting market and walk away with a $200 bonus win or lose.

You could, for example, bet $5 on Georgia to win the game. At -435 odds, your cash return will be largely irrelevant, but it will still earn you a $200 bonus in bonus bets. On the other hand, you could back TCU at +350 odds and earn a $17.50 cash profit if the Horned Frogs pull off the upset. Remember, your bet doesn't need to win for the bonus to convey. If your bet happens to win, you'll earn cash winnings in addition to the $200 bonus.

Pair of In-App Promos for TCU-Georgia

There are two in-app promos that are available for Monday night's championship game. The first is the TCU vs. UGA mystery boost. Players who opt-in will get a mystery boost of 10%, 25%, 50% or 100%. Same-game parlay wagers must have odds of -500 or longer on each leg to qualify.

Players can also take advantage of the National Championship 33% live profit boost promo. Players who opt-into this offer will get a 33% live boost to apply to any live betting market after kick-off. The maximum wager for this promo is $50.

How to Sign Up With DraftKings Ohio

Any prospective bettor with interest in this bet $5, get $200 bonus offer can secure a 40x return by signing up for an account. Our links will instantly activate this promo. Here's how to get your $200 bonus today:

Sign up

Fill in the required information to confirm your identity

Choose a deposit method

Add at least $5 to your account

Select any betting market in the TCU-Georgia game

Place a $5+ wager

Win or lose, you will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on other games this week. You can apply these bonus bets to games in the NBA, NHL, NFL and more. Plus, if your bet wins, you'll collect a cash profit.

Register for a DraftKings Ohio account to bet $5, get a $200 bonus win or lose when you wager on the TCU-Georgia National Championship Game.

OHIO BET $5, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.