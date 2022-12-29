DraftKings Ohio: $200 Pre-Launch Offer Ends Soon

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The long-awaited arrival of DraftKings Ohio is almost here, so take advantage of the site's pre-registration window and head into January 1 with an exceptional bonus. You can sign up early to earn a $200 pre-registration bonus before the app launches this Sunday.

New customers still have time to pre-register for a new DraftKings Ohio account. Signing up before DraftKings Sportsbook's New Year's Day launch unlocks $200 in bet credit along with a no-brainer welcome offer when the site goes live.

DraftKings Sportsbook is about to touch down in the Buckeye State, making it one of the top Ohio sports betting apps available at launch. Once the clock strikes midnight on Sunday, eligible Ohioans can place single bets, parlays, and more on any sport available on DraftKings' massive sportsbook. Even though full-fledged sportsbook access is a gift for every new user, only pre-registered players who create an account before Sunday can take on the action with $200 in bet credit.

Create a DraftKings Ohio account when you sign up early and secure a $200 pre-registration bonus before January 1.

DraftKings Ohio Pre-Registration Unlocks $200 Early-Bird Bonus

It pays to be early on DraftKings Sportsbook. Even though the site won't go live for another few days, prospective players can still enter their basic account information to receive an exclusive bonus on the house.

Use the links within this post and sign up for a new DraftKings account. Ohio bettors who sign up early will receive $200 in bet credit once the sportsbook launches on January 1. They can apply their credit toward any betting market, like NFL Week 17 or college football bowl games, for a shot at pure cash profit.

DraftKings' pre-registration offer isn't a substitute for the site's upcoming January 1 promotion. All early-bird customers will still have access to DraftKings' TBD welcome offer, which could take the form of a bonus bet or a bet and get deal similar to its recent Maryland promotion.

It won't be long before DraftKings Sportsbook is a staple for Ohio sports bettors. So, to help elevate your playing experience, follow our step-by-step pre-registration instructions below:

Pre-register

Fill out all necessary account information

Verify your playing area through a brief geolocation confirmation

Open DraftKings Sportsbook on January 1, 2023.

Receive $200 in bet credit following your initial post-launch login

We also recommend the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app for every new user in the Buckeye State. The app lets players place bets and manage their accounts anywhere within Ohio state lines, but it also uses your phone's built-in GPS to confirm your location during login.

Bet Big on Ohio Sports Teams

Ohio sports fans are passionate, so DraftKings' pre-registration promo allows them to put their money where their mouth is.

Sunday's launch coincides with NFL Week 17, which features Browns-Commanders among several other noteworthy matchups. The Week 17 slate concludes on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills in Cincinnati. Depending on the Steelers-Ravens result on Sunday night, the Bengals could clinch the AFC North with a win over Buffalo.

Aside from the ongoing Cavaliers and Blue Jackets games in the NBA and NHL, Ohio State is playing for its metaphorical life this Saturday night against Georgia. Even though the Buckeyes play one night before Ohioans can bet on the game, a win will send them to the January 9 national championship.

Pre-register and enjoy DraftKings Ohio in the new year with $200 in bet credit.

