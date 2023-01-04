DraftKings Ohio App: Grab a $200 Instant Bonus for Any Game This Week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Another loaded sports week is already underway and you can sign up with the DraftKings Ohio app for a guaranteed bonus. Players who register via the links on this page will earn a $200 bonus with a mere $5 bet.

OHIO BET $5, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Prospective bettors can sign up with the DraftKings Ohio app this week and lock-in a $200 guaranteed bonus. All it takes is a $5 bet on any game in any sports league to earn an instant 40x return.

One thing to keep in mind about this offer is that it's not tied to a specific sport or league. It's also not based on a specific bet type. That means you could wager on an NBA team to win, an NHL team to cover the spread or the college football teams in the national championship to score over the total points line. Win or lose, your $5 wager will earn you a $200 bonus.

Register for the DraftKings Ohio app to turn a $5 wager into a $200 bonus when you bet on any game in any sports league this week.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With DraftKings Ohio App

This week features a ton of games across multiple sports leagues. The NBA and NHL lead the way early in the week before giving way to the final week of the NFL regular season. With playoff berths and positioning on the line, this will be an enormous football weekend. Next Monday, No. 3 TCU and No. 1 Georgia will go head-to-head in the CFP National Championship Game.

The smartest thing to do is to lock-in your bonus early. A $5 bet on any NBA game, such as a Wednesday night clash between the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers would earn you a $200 bonus quickly. You could then use your bonus on other games this week in the NBA, NHL and NFL.

How to Get the DraftKings Ohio App

It's very easy to get in on the action this week with a DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook account. Follow our step-by-step sign-up guide to register for an account and pick up your $200 bonus.

Sign up

Provide any necessary information to set up a new account

Choose a deposit method and add at least $5

Navigate to the game of your choice

Select a market and bet $5 or more

Download the DraftKings Ohio app to bet on the go

After you've registered for an account, you will be eligible to bet $5, get $200 with a $5 bet on any game. If your bet wins, you'll also collect cash winnings on the winning bet.

Same-Game Parlay X Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook has rolled out a truly interesting in-app promo that comes in two forms. This promo is based around the same-game parlay x feature. Same-game parlay bets allow a player to combine multiple betting markets from the same game into a single wager with longer odds than if a player were to wager on each bet individually

A SGPx wager is a fusion of a same-game parlay and a regular parlay wager, in that you could potentially build a bet slip with multiple markets from the same game across two or more games. As part of this promo, the minimum odds for this promo have been set at +250.

Bet $5, get $200 instantly when you sign up and download the DraftKings Ohio app this week.

OHIO BET $5, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.