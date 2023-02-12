Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

DraftKings Ohio is offering bettors in the Buckeye State a sensational $200 guaranteed bonus when they sign up for an account and wager at least $5 on Super Bowl 57. A $5+ bet on the Eagles or Chiefs will secure players $200 in bonus bets to use on the big game.

OHIO BET $5, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sports bettors who sign up for a DraftKings Ohio account can lock-in $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ bet on Super Bowl 57. Win or lose, you'll pick up bonus bets that you can use on any Chiefs-Eagles betting markets.



Whether you believe the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super Bowl by a little or a lot, DraftKings Sportsbook's promo takes the guesswork out of betting. The newest DraftKings Ohio offer will guarantee a return of $200 in bonus bets win or lose for those who bet on the Super Bowl.

Register for an account with DraftKings Ohio to secure $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager on Super Bowl 57.

DraftKings Ohio Brings $200 Bonus Bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57

The first thing any bettor needs to know about this offer from DraftKings Ohio is that it's the biggest guaranteed bonus in the business. Players who take a few minutes to register and wager $5+ on the Chiefs-Eagles matchup will earn an instant 40x return. Given the number of available prop bets, players will have no issue finding markets to bet on.

DraftKings Ohio's offer also gives players the ability to pick any prop bet. You could just as easily bet on Jalen Hurts to rush for the game's first TD as you could on the Chiefs to cover the spread. Win or lose, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets. Plus, if your first real-money wager settles as a win, you'll get back your bet in addition to a cash profit.

Enticing In-App Promos

After signing up and securing $200 in bonus bets, you'll have access to even more in-app promos and enhanced odds. DraftKings Ohio has featured same-game parlay wagers that come with longer odds. In fact, there is one SGP for the Eagles and another for the Chiefs. Both come with +450 odds.

The Chiefs same-game parlay includes the Chiefs money line, Patrick Mahomes to record 275+ passing yards and Travis Kelce to record 75+ receiving yards. The Eagles super boost includes the Eagles money line, Jalen Hurts to record 225+ passing yards and DeVonta Smith to record 60+ receiving yards.

How to Register With DraftKings Ohio

The actual registration process for a DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook account is quite simple. We've put together a step-by-step guide for you to follow and secure your $200 return in bonus bets. Here's how to get started:

Register with DraftKings Ohio

with DraftKings Ohio Input the required information

Select a deposit method and add $5+ to your account

Navigate to the Super Bowl matchup

Wager $5+ on any betting market

You'll see eight $25 bonus bets in your account after your bet processes. You can use the bonus bets on other betting markets in the Super Bowl and more.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up for a DraftKings Ohio account and wager on Super Bowl 57.

OHIO BET $5, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.