DraftKings Ohio Goes Live, Offers $200 Bonus to New Players

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook is now live in the Buckeye State and you can register for an incredible new user promo. This offer includes a $200 guaranteed bonus for players who sign up and wager $5+ on any game.

OHIO BET $5, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Ohio Launch Offer

Prospective sports bettors in the Buckeye State finally have access to online sports betting. You can secure a $200 bonus to use on the NFL and more when you sign up today with DraftKings Ohio.

A loaded NFL Week 17 slate of games takes place today, including a game with some local flair. The Cleveland Browns will take on the Washington Commanders in the early-afternoon window. A $5 bet on this or any game will earn you an incredible $200 bonus win or lose.

Bet $5, get $200 instantly when you sign up for a DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook account.

Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed With DraftKings Ohio

Now that sports betting is live in Ohio, prospective sports bettors will begin to consider which offers are the best. The new user promo being offered by DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook is an absolute no-brainer. Players who sign up and make a $5+ first deposit will have the freedom to pick any betting market and wager $5+ to secure a $200 bonus.

There are two ways to go about placing this bet. You could choose to back the Cleveland Browns at +110 money line odds or take them to cover the 2.5-point spread at -115 odds. Keep in mind that the other way to play this first bet would be to wager on a player market with longer odds like Nick Chubb to score 2+ touchdowns at +450 odds for a larger potential payout. Either way, you'll earn a $200 bonus even if your bet loses. You can then use the bonus on other games taking place on Sunday and beyond.

How to Sign Up With DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook

If you want to take advantage of this $200 bonus offer from DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio, you'll need to register for an account. Doing so only takes a few minutes when you complete these steps:

Register

Fill in the necessary information

Choose a deposit method like online banking or PayPal

Add at least $5 to your account

Select any NFL Week 17 game

Wager $5+ on either team's moneyline or another betting market

Win or lose, you will lock-in a $200 bonus. This will convey as eight $25 bet credits, which you can spread across multiple games in different sports leagues. Since this bonus conveys as more than one bet credit, you will be able to wager on more than one game or player prop bet in the same game or wager on as many as eight separate games.

NFL Stepped Up Same-Game Parlay Promo

As if getting an instant 40x return on your initial wager weren't enough, you can also find more value via the in-app promos offered by DraftKings Ohio. This includes the popular NFL stepped up same-game parlay promo. This offer includes a profit boost for players to apply to qualifying same-game parlays.

In order to qualify, the same-game parlay bet must consist of three or more legs and have final odds of +100 or longer. A three-leg SGP wager would earn you a 20% profit boost, while one with seven legs would return a 50% profit boost. You can get a full 100% profit boost with a qualifying SGP bet with ten or more legs.

Register for a DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook account to bet $5, get a $200 instant bonus.

OHIO BET $5, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Ohio Launch Offer

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.