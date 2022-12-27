DraftKings Ohio: How to Register for $200 Bonus With Promo Code

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Time is running out for bettors in the Buckeye State to secure pre-registration bonuses like the one DraftKings Ohio has available now. Players who sign up early will secure $200 in bonus bets for use on games when the app goes live on Sunday.

OHIO $200 PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER Ohio Pre-Registration

DraftKings Ohio will launch along with other sports betting apps on New Year's Day. You can pre-register via the links on this page without a DraftKings Ohio promo code, as our links will instantly activate a $200 pre-launch bonus offer.

While there are a number of offers available for pre-registrants, DraftKings Ohio's features a guaranteed bonus, as well as another valuable offer. In addition to that, players who pre-register will maintain their eligibility for a new user promo when the app goes live.

Sign up early to lock-in a $200 pre-registration bonus before the DraftKings Ohio app officially launches on New Year's Day.

DraftKings Ohio Offers $200 Pre-Registration Bonus Ahead of Sunday's Launch

There are multiple things about this DraftKings Ohio pre-registration offer that are worth noting. The first item to consider is the $200 pre-launch bonus, which is the largest guaranteed offer in Ohio online sports betting. The second thing to keep in mind is that pre-registering does not make you ineligible for a new user promo. While it's not yet known which offer will make its way to the Buckeye State, chances are it'll be a valuable one.

The final item of interest is that this pre-launch offer includes entry into a substantial contest. Five players who sign up in Ohio will receive a $100,000 free bet to use on a game in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. That's tremendous value and entry comes at no charge.

Sign Up Early for DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Offer

The pre-registration process for a DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook account is straightforward and doesn't require much time to complete. If you want to secure a $200 pre-launch bonus, follow these instructions:

Pre-register for this DraftKings Ohio promo code offer

for this DraftKings Ohio promo code offer Complete the required information sections

Add your email address and a new password

Accept a verification of your location via a geolocation tool

As soon as you've completed the pre-registration process, you will earn a $200 bonus for your account. When the app launches, you'll have eight $25 bonus bets ready for use.

Potential Promos Available for Sunday's Games

It's important to note that at this point, DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio has not yet released any details pertaining to which in-app promos will be available on launch day. There are, however, a few types of in-app promos that have been widely available in other states over the past few months.

Arguably the most popular in-app promo that could make its way to the Buckeye State is a stepped up same-game parlay promo. This offer will give players a tiered profit boost token to use on a qualifying same-game parlay wager. DraftKings Sportsbook typically makes three iterations of this offer available for action in the NFL, NBA and a college sport. Your profit boost will increase depending on the number of qualifying legs added to your wager.

Pre-register with DraftKings Ohio for a $200 pre-launch bonus this week.

OHIO $200 PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER Ohio Pre-Registration

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.