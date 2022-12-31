DraftKings Ohio Offers $200 Early Sign-Up Bonus and More

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The launch of DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook is set for Sunday and you can pre-register for a new account to lock-in a $200 pre-launch bonus. As soon as the app goes live, you will be able to utilize this bonus on betting markets across multiple sports leagues.

DraftKings Ohio will be one of the first legal online sportsbooks to go live in the Buckeye State. As soon as the clock strikes 12:01 a.m. on New Year's Day, the state of Ohio is expected to give online sports betting operators the go-ahead to launch. Before that happens, you can secure a $200 bonus just for signing up early.

One major thing to note about this pre-registration bonus offer is that it does not take away your eligibility for a new user promo after the app launches. That means you'd be able to combine your pre-registration and new user offers with DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Ohio Prepares for Launch With $200 Bonus

There's been a ton of excitement for months surrounding the launch of Ohio online sports betting. DraftKings Sportsbook was one of the first legal online sports betting apps to offer a pre-launch bonus, and that offer will remain up until the app goes live.

Pre-registering with DraftKings Ohio makes sense on a few levels. First, you'll get the filling in of necessary information out of the way. All you'll need to do after the app goes live is make an initial deposit if you choose to also sign up for a new user promo. After that, you'll find $200 in bonus bets waiting in your account for use on the Browns-Commanders, Bills-Bengals or any other game in NFL Week 17.

How to Pre-Register With DraftKings Ohio

Any prospective player with interest in pre-registering will need to sign up early via the links on this page. DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook has made signing up early really simple for those who complete these steps:

Pre-register

Input your name, address, date of birth and any other necessary information

Provide an email address

Create a password

Accept a request to confirm your location

DraftKings Sportsbook will add eight $25 bonus bets to your account when you pre-register. After the app goes live, you'll be able to make an initial deposit and sign up for a new user promo to combine with your $200 pre-launch bonus.

Potential New User Promos

It's important to note that DraftKings Sportsbook has not yet announced which offer they will provide to new registrants after the app launches in Ohio. However, there are two offers that have been made available in new markets, as recently as a month ago when Maryland launched online sports betting.

Players in Maryland were able to sign up for a bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer at launch. The mechanics of this offer were simple, as a $5+ deposit and first wager would net players a $200 bonus win or lose. Another offer that's been available for quite some time in states where the app is live is a $50 bet and a deposit bonus of up to $1,000. The deposit bonus is essentially a 20% match of a player's initial deposit with the bonus maxing out at $1,000.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.