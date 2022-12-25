DraftKings Ohio: Promo Code Unlocks $200 Bonus Week Before Launch

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

DraftKings Ohio launches in one week and you can sign up today for a $200 pre-registration bonus. You won't even need to manually enter a DraftKings Ohio promo code, as our links will do that for you instantly.

OHIO $200 PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER Ohio Pre-Registration

Any prospective sports bettor in the Buckeye State can lock-in a $200 pre-registration bonus when they sign up early for an account. You will not need to manually input a DraftKings Ohio promo code, because our links will instantly re-direct you to the offer page.

Ohio online sports betting is set to go live on New Year's Day, which means Buckeye State bettors are only a week away from being able to wager on sports. Prospective players can take advantage of a $200 pre-launch bonus up until the app goes live.

Sign up early to activate our DraftKings Ohio promo code and secure a $200 pre-registration bonus.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Activates $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

While there are quite a few pre-registration offers currently available from various Ohio sports betting apps, DraftKings Ohio has the largest guaranteed pre-launch offer of them all. In fact, this $200 pre-registration bonus is double what some industry competitors are offering. Once the app goes live in the Buckeye State, you will be able to access your eight $25 free bets and use them on game and player markets in any sports league.

As if that weren't enough, pre-registrants will also be entered into a contest that will award five players with a $100,000 free bet. There is no cost to enter this giveaway, making it an even more enticing offer.

How to Pre-Register With Our DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

Prospective players who sign up early with DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook will earn $200 in free bets to use once the app goes live. Any bettor who completes the steps below will secure this bonus and be entered into the $100k free bet giveaway:

Sign up early

Enter your full legal name, residential address, phone number and date of birth

Provide an email address and create a password for your new account

Comply with Ohio regulations by confirming you are within the state's borders

After you pre-register, you will have $200 in free bets credited to your account. When the app goes live, you'll have the ability to register for a new user promo.

Ohio Teams in Action

Ohioans will not need to wait long to see their state's teams in action. Although the game will not be available to bet on, the Ohio State Buckeyes will play in a CFP semifinal game against Georgia on New Year's Eve. If they win, bettors will be able to wager on the Buckeyes a week later in the National Championship Game.

On launch day, the Cleveland Browns will take on the Washington Commanders. The next night, the Cincinnati Bengals will play host to the Buffalo Bills in a potential AFC Championship Game preview. Within the first couple of days following the launch of Ohio sports betting, both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action as well.

Pre-register to apply our DraftKings Ohio promo code for a $200 bonus ahead of the app's launch.

OHIO $200 PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER Ohio Pre-Registration

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.