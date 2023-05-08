The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers can go up 3-1 in their NBA Playoffs series on Monday night with a win against the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors, respectively. Sports fans can register for a new DraftKings promo code offer to lock-in $150 in bonus bets with a $5 bet on either contest.

Monday's NBA Playoffs double-header starts at 7:30 PM ET, when the New York Knicks head to Miami to take on the Heat. In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers will play host to the Golden State Warriors. Any sports bettor who signs up for an account via our links will apply our DraftKings promo code, which unlocks a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Promo Code: $150 NBA Bonus for Knicks-Heat, Warriors-Lakers

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

While there are quite a few new user promos available in legal online sports betting, DraftKings Sportsbook has arguably the top offer in the business. That's due in part to a low cost of entry at $5, as well as the sizable $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Win or Lose Sign-Up Process Register for an account Once you land on this offer's sign-up page, click the link to register Enter the necessary personal information to confirm your identity Fill in your email address and create a new password for your account Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking or PayPal Make a $5+ first deposit Wager $5+ on a betting market in any game States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified May 8, 2023

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the Miami Heat as a 4.5-point favorite at home against the New York Knicks in Game 4. At -180 odds, it would usually take a $270 money line wager to pick up a $150 return. This DraftKings promo code offer will give you the same $150 return in bonus bets with a single $5+ wager.

Another way to approach this promo is by choosing a player market with longer odds. That's how you can potentially secure a bigger cash profit that you would otherwise be able to collect on a money line bet. Given how well LeBron James and Anthony Davis have played in their series against the Warriors, it could make sense to place a bet on the two to combine for 60+ points at +255 odds.

Searching for Julius Randle

To say Julius Randle has had an underwhelming postseason thus far would be putting it lightly. The stellar play of Jalen Brunson and the reemergence of RJ Barrett have papered over some of Randle's deficiencies, but the Knicks will need him to perform in Game 4 to avoid falling behind 3-1 in the series.

Randle has only crossed the 20-point threshold twice in seven games this postseason. One of those efforts came in Game 2 against the Heat, where Randle went 8-18 from the field, including 3-9 from downtown, en route to 25 points. His performance in Game 3, however, was abysmal. He connected on just four of 15 field goal attempts (26.7%) and went 0-5 from three-point range. New York will need more than the 10 points he provided in that one to walk away with a Game 4 win.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James Raise Game to Another Level

Simply put, great teams need their star players to show up in the biggest games. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have lived up to their billing as superstars this postseason. LeBron's ability to average 22 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game at age 38 against the Warriors has been incredible.

While Anthony Davis had his fair share of struggles in Game 2 (5-11 from the field), he's been massive for the Lakers in both of their wins. In Game 1, Davis went 11-19 from the field, en route to a 30-point performance. Even more impressive was his work on the boards, where he pulled down 23 rebounds. In a 30-point blowout in Game 3, Davis racked up 25 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 blocks and 3 steals. If LeBron and AD are on again in Game 4, it's going to be a monumental task for the Warriors to take them down.

Register for a new account to apply our DraftKings promo code. This will unlock a $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets for the Knicks-Heat or Warriors-Lakers game.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.