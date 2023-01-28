DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Bonus Bets for 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The NFC Championship Game kicks off between the 49ers and Eagles on Sunday afternoon and sports bettors can sign up with a new DraftKings promo code offer for $200 in bonus bets. The best thing about this offer is that the bonus bets will appear in your account as soon as you wager $5+ on 49ers-Eagles.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Prospective bettors can register without needing a DraftKings promo code as long as they click on one of the links on this page. Doing so will unlock the bet $5, get $200 offer for the 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game.

Brock Purdy and San Francisco 49ers will look to extend their winning streak to 13 games with a win in the NFC Championship Game. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, however, stand in their way and represent the toughest test yet. Players who sign up for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook can earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose when betting on this game.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer to secure $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager on the 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game.

Bet $5, Get $200 for 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game with DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There are plenty of new user promos on the market that offer decent upside, but DraftKings Sportsbook's offer for the NFC Championship Game is on another level. Rather than tie a new user's bonus to the outcome of a game, DraftKings is guaranteeing a $200 return in bonus bets no matter what.

With that in mind, there are two ways to approach betting on the game. You could choose to place a $5+ bet on the 49ers or Eagles to win and back that team while watching. The other way to go about betting on this game is by wagering on a player prop with longer odds. You could, for example, get longer odds on Brock Purdy to score the game's first touchdown than you would on a money line bet. Win or lose, you'd still get $200 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up With Our DraftKings Promo Code

Sports bettors with interest in this DraftKings Sportsbook promo will have the chance to bet $5, get $200 with a wager on the 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game. In order to get started, you'll need to complete these registration steps:

Register

Fill out the required information sections

Add $5+ to your account via any available deposit method

Click on the 49ers-Eagles game

Wager $5+ on any betting market

DraftKings Sportsbook will issue eight $25 bonus bets to your account. You can use these bonus bets on any other betting markets in any games this week.

NFL Stepped Up Same-Game Parlay

All DraftKings Sportsbook users have access to an incredible new user promo for the NFL Playoffs. The NFL stepped up same-game parlay promo will issue a 20%-100% profit boost for any qualifying same-game parlay wager comprised of three or more legs.

Bet $5, get $200 when you bet on the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Eagles with this DraftKings promo code offer by signing up for an account.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.