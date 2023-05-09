Sports

DraftKings Promo Code Activates $150 Bonus for Any Game In NBA Playoffs

By
DraftKings promo code
This DraftKings promo code offer includes a $150 bonus for new users who bet $5 or more on the NBA Playoffs. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting NBA NBA playoffs DraftKings

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Two Game 5s are set for Tuesday night in the NBA Playoffs and new users who sign up for the new DraftKings promo code offer will earn a three-figure bonus. This promo will give any prospective bettor the ability to bet $5, get a $150 bonus win or lose.

The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets will host the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns, respectively, on Tuesday night. Your $5 wager on either game will earn you $150 in bonus bets no matter what when you apply our DraftKings promo code.

In the first game of the night, the Philadelphia 76ers will attempt to steal their second win on the road at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics. After that, the Phoenix Suns will look to win their third-straight game against the Denver Nuggets. Any $5 bet on either game will secure $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Sign up for an account to apply our DraftKings promo code for Tuesday's games in the NBA Playoffs.

Secure $150 Bonus for NBA Playoffs With Our DraftKings Promo Code

Few offers in legal online sports betting bring a guaranteed bonus to the table. In the case of DraftKings Sportsbook, players can lock-in $150 in bonus bets, no matter how the initial wager settles. Additionally, new users who register for an account via our links will automatically apply our DraftKings promo code.

You could potentially wager $5 on the Boston Celtics to win at -300 odds or the Philadelphia 76ers to cover the spread (+7.5) at -110 odds. If you'd rather swing for the fences by betting on Devin Booker to score 40+ points or Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double, you can do that instead. Win or lose, you will secure $150 in bonus bets. If the wager wins, you'll also earn cash winnings along with your initial stake.

How to Register for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Bettors who want to grab $150 in guaranteed bonus bets can do so by applying our DraftKings promo code. Simply sign up via one of the links on this page to get in on the action ahead of tonight's action in the NBA Playoffs. Here's how to register today:

Regardless of how you first bet settles, DraftKings will add $150 in bonus bets. This will convey as six $25 bonus bets, which will be available for use on the NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

Pivotal Game 5 Matchups

As James Harden has gone, so too have the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden led the Sixers to a Game 1 upset by dropping a playoff career-high 45 points. In Games 2 and 3, Harden went ice cold from the field before rebounding with a 42-point performance in a Game 4 win. If Boston can hold Harden in check, there's a good chance they can take a 3-2 series lead.

In the later game, Nikola Jokic will attempt to get his Denver Nuggets back on track after dropping back-to-back games in Phoenix. Devin Booker has been playing like a man on fire this postseason, and his hot shooting is a large reason the Suns have been able to level their series. If Phoenix can pull off a road win in Game 5, it would set up a potential clincher at home in Game 6.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets with a wager on the NBA Playoffs.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

