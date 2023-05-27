Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will go head-to-head in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night. Players who sign up for the latest DraftKings promo code offer will have the chance to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

If you register for this DraftKings promo code offer ahead of Game 6 of Celtics-Heat, you will earn a 30x return win or lose. Plus, our links instantly apply the necessary promo code, so you won't have to type one in.

Never before has an NBA team overcome an 0-3 deficit in the postseason, but the Boston Celtics are two wins away from doing just that. Miami was dominant throughout large chunks of the first three games of this series, including Game 3, where it appeared the Celtics had quit. Two wins later, Boston looks like the team to beat.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register for this DraftKings promo code offer ahead of Celtics-Heat Game 6.

DraftKings Promo Code Activates $150 NBA Bonus for Celtics-Heat Game 6

Most online sportsbooks are currently offering a second-chance bet that requires players to make a sizable first bet. Rather than require players to bet a considerable sum, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a bet $5, get $150 promo that only requires a $5 deposit.

As part of this offer, you'll get to choose any betting market in Game 6. You can take the Heat to win at home (+125) or the Celtics to cover the spread (-3) at -110 odds. If you think Jimmy Butler will step up in a big way and close out this series, you can get +260 odds on him to score 35+ points or +650 odds on him to drop 40+ points.

How to Apply Our DraftKings Promo Code

Any bettor who wants to access this bet $5, get $150 offer can do so by completing the registration process for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Below, you'll find our sign-up guide:

DraftKings Promo Code $150 Guaranteed Bonus for Celtics-Heat Game 6 Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Input the required personal information to set up an account, such as your full name, address, email address, phone number and date of birth Pick any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Deposit $5 or more Place a $5+ wager on any betting market available for Game 6 of Celtics-Heat States with DraftKings Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified May 27, 2023

Win or lose, you will receive six $25 bonus bets totaling $150. You can use the bonus bets on games in any sports league this weekend. If your first bet wins, you'll also collect cash winnings.

Superstar Super Boost and NBA No-Sweat SGP Promo

All DraftKings Sportsbook players can take advantage of two more offers for Game 6 of Celtics-Heat. The first is a superstar super boost, which gives boosted +100 odds on Jayson Tatum to score 20+ points and Bam Adebayo to score 15+ points.

There's also a massive offer in the promos section that lets players try the same-game parlay feature. If you opt-into the NBA no-sweat SGP promo, your first qualifying same-game parlay for Game 6 will be backed by up to $10 in bonus bets. If your bet settles as a loss, DraftKings will credit your account with up to $10 in bonus bets for use on other games this weekend.

Sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose when you wager on Game 6 of Celtics-Heat.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.