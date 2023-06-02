The newest DraftKings promo code offer comes with a $200 guaranteed bonus to use on any MLB game.

A 15-game MLB slate is on the docket for Friday and there's a new DraftKings promo code offer available to prospective bettors. If you register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account, you'll have the chance to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

The NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final don't resume until this weekend, which means Major League Baseball is the main show in town on Friday. You can pick up $200 in guaranteed bonus bets today when you wager $5+ on any MLB game.

There are some great pitching matchups set to go down on Friday. This includes a huge game at Minute Maid Park, where the Houston Astros will play host to the Los Angeles Angels. Framber Valdez will get the start for the Astros. He's got a 5-4 record to go with a 2.38 ERA and 77 strikeouts. He'll be opposed by Shohei Ohtani. This season, Ohtani is 5-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 90 strikeouts, which are the fourth-most in the majors.

Register for this DraftKings promo code offer to secure a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ wager on any MLB game.

DraftKings Promo Code Activates $200 Guaranteed MLB Bonus

When you sign up for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook, you'll secure a tremendous 40x return on your first $5 bet win or lose. In the event that your first cash bet wins, you will also receive your wager back along with cash winnings. This will come in addition to $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

If you want to wager $5 on the Angels to win, the Astros to cover or Shohei Ohtani to throw 7+ strikeouts, you'll be able to do so with this promo. After placing your first bet, you can head to the promos section for even more special promotions that are available to all new and existing players.

Register With Our DraftKings Promo Code

In order to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets, you will need to register for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook. Complete the steps below to get in on the action ahead of tonight's MLB games:

Sign up with our DraftKings promo code

Finish registering by providing the required personal information

Make a $5+ deposit via online banking or another method

Choose any MLB game and bet $5+ on the betting market of your choice

No matter how your first bet settles, you will receive eight $25 bonus bets. Once the bonus bets hit your account, you'll have the ability to use them on games in any sports league this weekend.

MLB SGPx Bonus Bet Promo

Typically, sportsbooks offer the option to place a parlay or a same-game parlay wager. A parlay can include one market from multiple games, which are combined into a single wager. Same-game parlays allow bettors to add multiple markets from a single game into one wager.

The SGPx feature is a combination of both. That means if you want to bet on two markets in Phillies-Nationals, three in Rays-Red Sox and one in Tigers-White Sox, you can combine them into a single bet with long odds. You can opt-into the MLB SGPx bonus bet promo to secure a $5 MLB SGPx bonus bet. Your SGPx wager must have final odds of +250 or longer to qualify.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you sign up for this DraftKings promo code offer for MLB games.

