DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for MLB, NFL Preseason

By
DraftKings promo code
The latest DraftKings promo code offer will offer new players the ability to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets for MLB games and the NFL preseason. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports betting DraftKings MLB NFL

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

There are quite a few MLB and NFL preseason games on tap today and players who sign up with our DraftKings promo code can pick up a $150 bonus win or lose with a $5+ wager on any matchup. This 30x return is among the largest guaranteed offers in the industry.

The NFL preseason continues Friday night with Panthers-Giants and Bengals-Falcons. Plus, baseball fans have plenty of games to choose from. Registering via our links will apply our DraftKings promo code and unlock a bet $5, get $150 offer.

One of the best things about this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is that it allows new players to choose any betting market in any game. Once the $150 bonus conveys, the bonus bets will be eligible for use on other games in the NFL, MLB and more.

Sign up with our DraftKings promo code to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets for any MLB or NFL preseason game.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for MLB, NFL Preseason

You can go quite a few ways with this new user promo from DraftKings Sportsbook. Since all betting markets are available, you could wager $5 on the Carolina Panthers to cover the spread on the road against the New York Giants. Instead, you could wager $5 on Pablo Lopez to record over 8.5 strikeouts against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

What's important to keep in mind is that the $150 in bonus bets will convey no matter what. In the event that your first cash bet settles as a win, you would also receive your initial stake along with a cash profit. As such, it makes sense to wager on a game or player prop with longer odds, as a winning bet could earn you a nice cash profit.

How to Apply Our DraftKings Promo Code

Sports bettors who want to turn a $5 wager into a $150 guaranteed bonus can do so by registering for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Complete these steps to register with DraftKings:

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB, NFL PreseasonBet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus for Any MLB, NFL Preseason Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a new account to activate this DraftKings promo code offer
  2. Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity
  3. Provide an email address and create a password for your account
  4. Choose any of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Make a $5+ initial deposit
  6. Wager $5 or more on any MLB or NFL preseason game
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedAugust 18, 2023

Win or lose, DraftKings Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will appear in your account as six $25 bonus bets. They'll then be eligible for use on MLB and NFL games this weekend. This is the strongest promotion from the sportsbook since last year's DraftKings NFL promo code offer.

MLB In-App Promos

There are two in-app promos available for this Major League Baseball games. The first is a 50% profit boost promo for bettors who wager on any MLB matchup. The second offer is a stepped up same-game parlay offer.

As part of the stepped up same-game parlay promo, you can pick up a profit boost token. The value of the token ranges from 20% up to 100% depending on how many legs you add to the SGP. A 3-leg SGP will earn a 20% profit boost token, which can increase with each leg added to the bet.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with our DraftKings promo code and wager on any MLB or NFL preseason game.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC