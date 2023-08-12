Sports

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for MLB, UFC Fight Night

By
DraftKings promo code
New users who apply our DraftKings promo code will get to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets for any MLB game or UFC bout. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting MLB DraftKings

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

MLB games and UFC Fight Night are just part of this weekend's sports docket. If you sign up with our DraftKings promo code, you will be able to turn a $5 wager into a $150 bonus win or lose.

Sports bettors can receive a guaranteed 30x return on their first $5 cash wager this weekend. Registering via our links will automatically apply our DraftKings promo code, so you won't need to enter one.

Saturday's MLB slate includes matchups between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants. At the top of the UFC Fight Night card, Vicente Luque and Rafael Dos Anjos will go head-to-head in a welterweight bout.

Register with our DraftKings promo code to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets with a wager on any MLB game or UFC bout this weekend.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for MLB, UFC Fight Night

There are quite a few things about this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook that makes it a standout new user promo. The first is that the offer is applicable to any betting market in the MLB game or UFC bout of your choice. The other thing worth noting is that DraftKings Sportsbook will guarantee the $150 bonus no matter how your first bet settles.

That means you could just as easily wager $5 on Vicente Luque to win or the San Francisco Giants to cover the spread. If you'd prefer to bet on a prop like the main event to go the distance or Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run, you can do that instead. It doesn't matter if your first bet wins or loses. You will secure $150 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up With Our DraftKings Promo Code

Sports bettors who are interested in this bet $5, get $150 promo can get in on the action by signing up for an account. Our links will apply the necessary promo code and unlock a 30x return win or lose.

DraftKings Promo CodeBet $5, Get $150 Win or Lose for Any Weekend MLB Game or UFC Bout
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a new account to apply our DraftKings promo code
  2. Enter the required information to confirm your identity, including your full name, residential address, phone number and date of birth
  3. Input your email address and create a new password for your account
  4. Choose any of the available account funding methods, such as online banking or PayPal
  5. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more
  6. Wager $5+ on a betting market in the MLB game or UFC bout of your choice
States with DraftKings SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedAugust 12, 2023

Win or lose, you would receive six $25 bonus bets ($150 total) for use on any game in Major League Baseball and more. If your first bet wins, you'll also walk away with a cash profit.

More In-App Offers

DraftKings Sportsbook typically offers a number of in-app promos and odds boosts for the biggest games of the weekend. It's possible that DraftKings could end up offering their stepped up same-game parlay promo for any MLB game. This promo will return a profit boost token of up to 100% to apply to a qualifying SGP.

There are two promos available for the Women's World Cup. The first is a soccer stepped up parlay that will increase a player's potential cash winnings. The second is a World Cup 50% profit boost, which can be applied to any match.

Sign up with our DraftKings promo code to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets with a wager on any MLB game or UFC bout.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC